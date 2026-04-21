West Ham: Daniel Kretinsky named joint-chair and set to increase stake

Kretinksy has become joint-chair of West Ham

Royal Mail owner Daniel Kretinsky has become joint-chair of West Ham United after reportedly agreeing a deal to increase his stake in the Premier League club.

The Czech, whose EP Group completed a £3.6bn takeover of Royal Mail owner IDS last year, is expected to up his shareholding in West Ham to more than 40 per cent.

Kretinsky was already the second largest shareholder in the Hammers but is set to add to his 27 per cent stake by buying some of the Gold family’s 25 per cent holding, according to multiple reports.

David Sullivan, who has held control of West Ham since he and the late David Gold bought them in 2010, is also expected to buy some of the Gold family’s shares, taking his stake above 40 per cent and on an equal footing with Kretinsky’s.

It follows the departure of vice-chair Karren Brady, after more than 16 years running the club for Gold and Sullivan, having fulfilled the same role at Birmingham City.

West Ham are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the second time in the Sullivan era. They are currently one place above the relegation zone with five games left.

Director Nathan Thompson has also left the club with immediate effect, while there has been speculation about other boardroom departures.

Read more Baroness Karren Brady steps down as West Ham United vice-chair

Kretinsky leads tributes to departing Brady

Kretinsky’s tribute to Brady, who led West Ham’s deal for a long-term lease on the London Stadium, appeared above Sullivan’s in the club statement on her departure.

“I want to thank Karren most sincerely for our collaboration since 2021 [when he first invested] and for all the work she has done in the past for the club,” he said.

“Her contribution to West Ham United’s growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated.

“Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our club there. I wish her the best of luck in all future activities.”

The club said Baroness Brady would now “focus on her broader business interests, including non-executive roles, contributions in the House of Lords, mentoring, and leadership initiatives, as well as continuing her longstanding role on television series The Apprentice”.

Brady said: “While this chapter closes, my passion for football and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders remains undiminished. I wish West Ham United every success for the future and look forward to following their continued achievements with pride.”