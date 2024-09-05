Watch: Guy Ritchie’s short film for Joshua-Dubois fight night

Guy Ritchie’s short film features Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois and other British boxers on the card

Guy Ritchie has made a short film to promote this month’s bumper boxing card at Wembley headlined by Anthony Joshua’s fight with Daniel Dubois.

Joshua, Dubois, Hamzah Sheeraz, Josh Kelly, Liam Smith and other British boxers set to feature on the 21 September card appear in the film, titled Touching Hands.

The short draws on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director Ritchie’s fondness for gangster action and is soundtracked by the song Sweet Caroline.

In it, the boxers appear to have been killed in various grisly manners before a blood-spattered Joshua reanimates and begins singing Neil Diamond’s anthem.

The other fighters join in one by one before the action switches to the ring for a montage of juddering punches.

The Riyadh Season Card Wembley Edition is on course to set a new record for a post-war British boxing crowd of up to 96,000.

Promoters successfully requested a capacity increase from local authorities after selling out of the initial allocation of 80,000 tickets.

The main event will see Dubois make his first defence of the IBF Heavyweight title against Joshua, who is bidding to become a world champion for a third time.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is also due to perform at the show ahead of the British band’s comeback tour next year.