Mike Tyson 50-6 career boxing record IN FULL

Mike Tyson will be eager to put 19 years of retirement behind him when he takes on Jake Paul on Friday in Dallas.

The American is fighting the YouTuber on Netflix despite not setting foot in the ring professionally since 2005.

He has won 50 of his 58 fights and lost six. The other two were classed as no contests, one because of a failed drug test and the other for a Tyson foul.

Only one of his six losses have come through qualification. He has not lost on a decision and has lost five by knockout.

Only one win came through disqualification, while five were through decision and 44 by knockout.

So here is his full professional record.

Mike Tyson pro record in full

Fight
Number		ResultOpponentTypeLocation
58LossKevin McBrideRTDMCI Center, Washington, D.C., U.S.
57LossDanny WilliamsKOFreedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
56WinClifford EtienneKOThe Pyramid, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.
55LossLennox LewisKOThe Pyramid, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.
54WinBrian NielsenRTDParken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
53NCAndrew GolotaRTDThe Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.
52WinLou SavareseTKOHampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
51WinJulius FrancisTKOMEN Arena, Manchester, England
50NCOrlin NorrisNCMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
49WinFrancois BothaKOMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
48LossEvander HolyfieldDQMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
47LossEvander HolyfieldTKOMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
46WinBruce SeldonTKOMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
45WinFrank BrunoTKOMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
44WinBuster Mathis Jr.KOCoreStates Spectrum, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.
43WinPeter McNeeleyDQMGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
42WinDonovan RuddockUDThe Mirage, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
41WinDonovan RuddockTKOThe Mirage, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
40WinAlex StewartTKOConvention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
39WinHenry TillmanKOCaesars Palace, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
38LossBuster DouglasKOTokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
37WinCarl WilliamsTKOConvention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
36WinFrank BrunoTKOLas Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
35WinMichael SpinksKOConvention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
34WinTony TubbsTKOTokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
33WinLarry HolmesKOConvention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
32WinTyrell BiggsTKOConvention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
31WinTony TuckerUDLas Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
30WinPinklon ThomasTKOLas Vegas Hilton, Winchester Nevada, U.S.
29WinJames SmithUDLas Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
28WinTrevor BerbickTKOLas Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
27WinAlfonso RatliffTKOLas Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
26WinJosé RibaltaTKOTrump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
25WinMarvis FrazierKOCivic Center, Glens Falls, New York, U.S.
24WinLorenzo BoydKOStevensville Hotel, Swan Lake, New York, U.S.
23WinWilliam HoseaKOHouston Field House, Troy, New York, U.S.
22WinReggie GrossTKOMadison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S.
21WinMitch GreenUDMadison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S.
20WinJames TillisUDCivic Center, Glens Falls, New York, U.S.
19WinSteve ZouskiKONassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York, U.S.
18WinJesse FergusonTKOHouston Field House, Troy, New York, U.S.
17WinMike JamesonTKOTrump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
16WinDavid JacoTKOPlaza Convention Center, Albany, New York, U.S.
15WinMark YoungTKOLatham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S.
14WinSammy ScaffTKOFelt Forum, New York City, New York, U.S.
13WinConroy NelsonTKOLatham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S.
12WinEddie RichardsonKORamada Hotel, Houston, Texas, U.S.
11WinSterling BenjaminTKOLatham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S.
10WinRobert ColayKOAtlantis Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
9WinDonnie LongTKOTrump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
8WinMichael JohnsonKOAtlantis Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
7WinLorenzo CanadyKOSteel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
6WinLarry SimsKOMid-Hudson Civic Center, Poughkeepsie, New York, U.S.
5WinJohn AldersonTKOTrump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
4WinRicardo SpainTKOSteel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
3WinDon HalpinKOAlbany, New York, U.S.
2WinTrent SingletonTKOAlbany, New York, U.S.
1WinHector MercedesTKOPlaza Convention Center, Albany, New York, U.S.
Tyson career
  • SD = Split decision
  • KO = Knockout
  • RTD= Retired
  • UD= Unanimous decision
  • MD= majority decision
  • TKO= Technical knockout

