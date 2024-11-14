Mike Tyson 50-6 career boxing record IN FULL
Mike Tyson will be eager to put 19 years of retirement behind him when he takes on Jake Paul on Friday in Dallas.
The American is fighting the YouTuber on Netflix despite not setting foot in the ring professionally since 2005.
He has won 50 of his 58 fights and lost six. The other two were classed as no contests, one because of a failed drug test and the other for a Tyson foul.
Only one of his six losses have come through qualification. He has not lost on a decision and has lost five by knockout.
Only one win came through disqualification, while five were through decision and 44 by knockout.
So here is his full professional record.
Mike Tyson pro record in full
|Fight
Number
|Result
|Opponent
|Type
|Location
|58
|Loss
|Kevin McBride
|RTD
|MCI Center, Washington, D.C., U.S.
|57
|Loss
|Danny Williams
|KO
|Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
|56
|Win
|Clifford Etienne
|KO
|The Pyramid, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.
|55
|Loss
|Lennox Lewis
|KO
|The Pyramid, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.
|54
|Win
|Brian Nielsen
|RTD
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
|53
|NC
|Andrew Golota
|RTD
|The Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.
|52
|Win
|Lou Savarese
|TKO
|Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
|51
|Win
|Julius Francis
|TKO
|MEN Arena, Manchester, England
|50
|NC
|Orlin Norris
|NC
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|49
|Win
|Francois Botha
|KO
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|48
|Loss
|Evander Holyfield
|DQ
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|47
|Loss
|Evander Holyfield
|TKO
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|46
|Win
|Bruce Seldon
|TKO
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|45
|Win
|Frank Bruno
|TKO
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|44
|Win
|Buster Mathis Jr.
|KO
|CoreStates Spectrum, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.
|43
|Win
|Peter McNeeley
|DQ
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|42
|Win
|Donovan Ruddock
|UD
|The Mirage, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|41
|Win
|Donovan Ruddock
|TKO
|The Mirage, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|40
|Win
|Alex Stewart
|TKO
|Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|39
|Win
|Henry Tillman
|KO
|Caesars Palace, Paradise, Nevada, U.S.
|38
|Loss
|Buster Douglas
|KO
|Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
|37
|Win
|Carl Williams
|TKO
|Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|36
|Win
|Frank Bruno
|TKO
|Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
|35
|Win
|Michael Spinks
|KO
|Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|34
|Win
|Tony Tubbs
|TKO
|Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
|33
|Win
|Larry Holmes
|KO
|Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|32
|Win
|Tyrell Biggs
|TKO
|Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|31
|Win
|Tony Tucker
|UD
|Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
|30
|Win
|Pinklon Thomas
|TKO
|Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester Nevada, U.S.
|29
|Win
|James Smith
|UD
|Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
|28
|Win
|Trevor Berbick
|TKO
|Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
|27
|Win
|Alfonso Ratliff
|TKO
|Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S.
|26
|Win
|José Ribalta
|TKO
|Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|25
|Win
|Marvis Frazier
|KO
|Civic Center, Glens Falls, New York, U.S.
|24
|Win
|Lorenzo Boyd
|KO
|Stevensville Hotel, Swan Lake, New York, U.S.
|23
|Win
|William Hosea
|KO
|Houston Field House, Troy, New York, U.S.
|22
|Win
|Reggie Gross
|TKO
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S.
|21
|Win
|Mitch Green
|UD
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S.
|20
|Win
|James Tillis
|UD
|Civic Center, Glens Falls, New York, U.S.
|19
|Win
|Steve Zouski
|KO
|Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York, U.S.
|18
|Win
|Jesse Ferguson
|TKO
|Houston Field House, Troy, New York, U.S.
|17
|Win
|Mike Jameson
|TKO
|Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|16
|Win
|David Jaco
|TKO
|Plaza Convention Center, Albany, New York, U.S.
|15
|Win
|Mark Young
|TKO
|Latham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S.
|14
|Win
|Sammy Scaff
|TKO
|Felt Forum, New York City, New York, U.S.
|13
|Win
|Conroy Nelson
|TKO
|Latham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S.
|12
|Win
|Eddie Richardson
|KO
|Ramada Hotel, Houston, Texas, U.S.
|11
|Win
|Sterling Benjamin
|TKO
|Latham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S.
|10
|Win
|Robert Colay
|KO
|Atlantis Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|9
|Win
|Donnie Long
|TKO
|Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|8
|Win
|Michael Johnson
|KO
|Atlantis Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|7
|Win
|Lorenzo Canady
|KO
|Steel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|6
|Win
|Larry Sims
|KO
|Mid-Hudson Civic Center, Poughkeepsie, New York, U.S.
|5
|Win
|John Alderson
|TKO
|Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|4
|Win
|Ricardo Spain
|TKO
|Steel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.
|3
|Win
|Don Halpin
|KO
|Albany, New York, U.S.
|2
|Win
|Trent Singleton
|TKO
|Albany, New York, U.S.
|1
|Win
|Hector Mercedes
|TKO
|Plaza Convention Center, Albany, New York, U.S.
- SD = Split decision
- KO = Knockout
- RTD= Retired
- UD= Unanimous decision
- MD= majority decision
- TKO= Technical knockout