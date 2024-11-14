Mike Tyson 50-6 career boxing record IN FULL

Mike Tyson will be eager to put 19 years of retirement behind him when he takes on Jake Paul on Friday in Dallas.

The American is fighting the YouTuber on Netflix despite not setting foot in the ring professionally since 2005.

He has won 50 of his 58 fights and lost six. The other two were classed as no contests, one because of a failed drug test and the other for a Tyson foul.

Only one of his six losses have come through qualification. He has not lost on a decision and has lost five by knockout.

Only one win came through disqualification, while five were through decision and 44 by knockout.

So here is his full professional record.

Mike Tyson pro record in full

Fight

Number Result Opponent Type Location 58 Loss Kevin McBride RTD MCI Center, Washington, D.C., U.S. 57 Loss Danny Williams KO Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. 56 Win Clifford Etienne KO The Pyramid, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. 55 Loss Lennox Lewis KO The Pyramid, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. 54 Win Brian Nielsen RTD Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark 53 NC Andrew Golota RTD The Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. 52 Win Lou Savarese TKO Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland 51 Win Julius Francis TKO MEN Arena, Manchester, England 50 NC Orlin Norris NC MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 49 Win Francois Botha KO MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 48 Loss Evander Holyfield DQ MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 47 Loss Evander Holyfield TKO MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 46 Win Bruce Seldon TKO MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 45 Win Frank Bruno TKO MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 44 Win Buster Mathis Jr. KO CoreStates Spectrum, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. 43 Win Peter McNeeley DQ MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 42 Win Donovan Ruddock UD The Mirage, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 41 Win Donovan Ruddock TKO The Mirage, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 40 Win Alex Stewart TKO Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 39 Win Henry Tillman KO Caesars Palace, Paradise, Nevada, U.S. 38 Loss Buster Douglas KO Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan 37 Win Carl Williams TKO Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 36 Win Frank Bruno TKO Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S. 35 Win Michael Spinks KO Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 34 Win Tony Tubbs TKO Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan 33 Win Larry Holmes KO Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 32 Win Tyrell Biggs TKO Convention Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 31 Win Tony Tucker UD Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S. 30 Win Pinklon Thomas TKO Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester Nevada, U.S. 29 Win James Smith UD Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S. 28 Win Trevor Berbick TKO Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S. 27 Win Alfonso Ratliff TKO Las Vegas Hilton, Winchester, Nevada, U.S. 26 Win José Ribalta TKO Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 25 Win Marvis Frazier KO Civic Center, Glens Falls, New York, U.S. 24 Win Lorenzo Boyd KO Stevensville Hotel, Swan Lake, New York, U.S. 23 Win William Hosea KO Houston Field House, Troy, New York, U.S. 22 Win Reggie Gross TKO Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S. 21 Win Mitch Green UD Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, U.S. 20 Win James Tillis UD Civic Center, Glens Falls, New York, U.S. 19 Win Steve Zouski KO Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York, U.S. 18 Win Jesse Ferguson TKO Houston Field House, Troy, New York, U.S. 17 Win Mike Jameson TKO Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 16 Win David Jaco TKO Plaza Convention Center, Albany, New York, U.S. 15 Win Mark Young TKO Latham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S. 14 Win Sammy Scaff TKO Felt Forum, New York City, New York, U.S. 13 Win Conroy Nelson TKO Latham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S. 12 Win Eddie Richardson KO Ramada Hotel, Houston, Texas, U.S. 11 Win Sterling Benjamin TKO Latham Coliseum, Latham, New York, U.S. 10 Win Robert Colay KO Atlantis Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 9 Win Donnie Long TKO Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 8 Win Michael Johnson KO Atlantis Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 7 Win Lorenzo Canady KO Steel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 6 Win Larry Sims KO Mid-Hudson Civic Center, Poughkeepsie, New York, U.S. 5 Win John Alderson TKO Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 4 Win Ricardo Spain TKO Steel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. 3 Win Don Halpin KO Albany, New York, U.S. 2 Win Trent Singleton TKO Albany, New York, U.S. 1 Win Hector Mercedes TKO Plaza Convention Center, Albany, New York, U.S. Tyson career