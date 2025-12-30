Fury promoters Queensberry see profits rise after Dubois vs Joshua bout

Tyson Fury promoters Queensberry turned a profit of over £11m in their latest accounts after the Frank Warren-founded firm saw over 90,000 pack Wembley Stadium for the fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua.

Accounts for the year ending 31 March 2025, filed on Companies House, show profits at Queensberry Promotions Limited rose from just shy of £9m to £11.2m on turnover of £167.2m, up from £112.2m in 2024.

Those 12 months saw a number of key bouts involving Queensberry athletes — some of which came against rival promoters Matchroom.

Queensberry hosts the likes of Fury — the Gypsy King — and Dubois while Matchroom looks after the likes of Katie Taylor and Joshua, who was this week involved in a serious car crash in Nigeria.

Frank Warren resigned from the firm as a director in 2011 but remains in positions with Queensberry Fight Network Limited, Boxing Brands Limited and Sports and Leisure Boxing Limited.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2025 a total of £4.4m was paid out to directors, while Frank Warren received £300,000 — the same as the year prior — in ambassadorial fees.

Dubois and Joshua clashed during the 12-month accounting period in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley while the same period saw the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 boxing event in Riyadh involving the likes of Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder.

A new company, Queensberry Event Management, has been hired by The Jockey Club to revitalise The Derby Festival at Epsom.

Queensberry profits up

Boxing has undergone a transformation in recent years with heavy involvement from Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh.

Dazn has become a major player in the broadcasting of boxing, while deals exist for Sky Sports and for the BBC, whose programming involves Boxxer athletes.

The coming year saw a fight between Fury and Joshua lightly pencilled in but it is as yet unknown whether Joshua will be in a fit state to train at all following his crash.