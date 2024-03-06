Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou pro boxing records ahead of fight

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 06: Anthony Joshua passes his Apple AirPods to Francis Ngannou at the press conference ahead of their ‘Knockout Chaos’ heavyweight fight at Boulevard World on March 06, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua says Friday’s fight against Francis Ngannou is “war” as the duo get set to box in Saudi Arabia with both aiming to earn a bout against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, who fight in May.

There are tentative plans in place for the the winners of each of the two fights to compete for a united crown.

Joshua said: “It’s straight out war. This will be a good fight. I’m just focusing on Friday’s game plan… Nothing more. I know what I’m up against.”

Ngannou said: “I will struggle to do 10 rounds but I’m human, I think Fury struggled [against me] more. AJ will be the best win of my career but I’m just getting started… I want a rematch with Tyson after.”

Anthony Joshua professional record

Fight No. Result Record Opponent Result Type 30 Win 27–3 Otto Wallin RTD 29 Win 26–3 Robert Helenius KO 28 Win 25–3 Jermaine Franklin UD 27 Loss 24–3 Oleksandr Usyk SD 26 Loss 24–2 Oleksandr Usyk UD 25 Win 24–1 Kubrat Pulev KO 24 Win 23–1 Andy Ruiz Jr. UD 23 Loss 22–1 Andy Ruiz Jr. TKO 22 Win 22–0 Alexander Povetkin TKO 21 Win 21–0 Joseph Parker UD 20 Win 20–0 Carlos Takam TKO 19 Win 19–0 Wladimir Klitschko TKO 18 Win 18–0 Éric Molina TKO 17 Win 17–0 Dominic Breazeale TKO 16 Win 16–0 Charles Martin KO 15 Win 15–0 Dillian Whyte TKO 14 Win 14–0 Gary Cornish TKO 13 Win 13–0 Kevin Johnson TKO 12 Win 12–0 Raphael Zumbano Love TKO 11 Win 11–0 Jason Gavern KO 10 Win 10–0 Michael Sprott TKO 9 Win 9–0 Denis Bakhtov TKO 8 Win 8–0 Konstantin Airich TKO 7 Win 7–0 Matt Skelton TKO 6 Win 6–0 Matt Legg KO 5 Win 5–0 Hector Alfredo Avila KO 4 Win 4–0 Dorian Darch TKO 3 Win 3–0 Hrvoje Kisiček TKO 2 Win 2–0 Paul Butlin TKO 1 Win 1–0 Emanuele Leo TKO AJ record

Francis Ngannou professional record