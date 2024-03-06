Breaking News
Spring Budget 2024 Live: Hunt cuts taxes in ‘growth’ budget

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou pro boxing records ahead of fight

By:

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 06: Anthony Joshua passes his Apple AirPods to Francis Ngannou at the press conference ahead of their ‘Knockout Chaos’ heavyweight fight at Boulevard World on March 06, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua says Friday’s fight against Francis Ngannou is “war” as the duo get set to box in Saudi Arabia with both aiming to earn a bout against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, who fight in May.

There are tentative plans in place for the the winners of each of the two fights to compete for a united crown.

Joshua said: “It’s straight out war. This will be a good fight. I’m just focusing on Friday’s game plan… Nothing more. I know what I’m up against.”

Ngannou said: “I will struggle to do 10 rounds but I’m human, I think Fury struggled [against me] more. AJ will be the best win of my career but I’m just getting started… I want a rematch with Tyson after.”

Anthony Joshua professional record

Fight No.ResultRecordOpponentResult Type
30Win27–3Otto WallinRTD
29Win26–3Robert HeleniusKO
28Win25–3Jermaine FranklinUD
27Loss24–3Oleksandr UsykSD
26Loss24–2Oleksandr UsykUD
25Win24–1Kubrat PulevKO
24Win23–1Andy Ruiz Jr.UD
23Loss22–1Andy Ruiz Jr.TKO
22Win22–0Alexander PovetkinTKO
21Win21–0Joseph ParkerUD
20Win20–0Carlos TakamTKO
19Win19–0Wladimir KlitschkoTKO
18Win18–0Éric MolinaTKO
17Win17–0Dominic BreazealeTKO
16Win16–0Charles MartinKO
15Win15–0Dillian WhyteTKO
14Win14–0Gary CornishTKO
13Win13–0Kevin JohnsonTKO
12Win12–0Raphael Zumbano LoveTKO
11Win11–0Jason GavernKO
10Win10–0Michael SprottTKO
9Win9–0Denis BakhtovTKO
8Win8–0Konstantin AirichTKO
7Win7–0Matt SkeltonTKO
6Win6–0Matt LeggKO
5Win5–0Hector Alfredo AvilaKO
4Win4–0Dorian DarchTKO
3Win3–0Hrvoje KisičekTKO
2Win2–0Paul ButlinTKO
1Win1–0Emanuele LeoTKO
AJ record

Francis Ngannou professional record

Fight No.ResultRecordOpponentResult Type
1Loss0–1Tyson FurySD (split decision)
Ngannou record

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.