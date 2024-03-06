Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou pro boxing records ahead of fight
Anthony Joshua says Friday’s fight against Francis Ngannou is “war” as the duo get set to box in Saudi Arabia with both aiming to earn a bout against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, who fight in May.
There are tentative plans in place for the the winners of each of the two fights to compete for a united crown.
Joshua said: “It’s straight out war. This will be a good fight. I’m just focusing on Friday’s game plan… Nothing more. I know what I’m up against.”
Ngannou said: “I will struggle to do 10 rounds but I’m human, I think Fury struggled [against me] more. AJ will be the best win of my career but I’m just getting started… I want a rematch with Tyson after.”
Anthony Joshua professional record
|Fight No.
|Result
|Record
|Opponent
|Result Type
|30
|Win
|27–3
|Otto Wallin
|RTD
|29
|Win
|26–3
|Robert Helenius
|KO
|28
|Win
|25–3
|Jermaine Franklin
|UD
|27
|Loss
|24–3
|Oleksandr Usyk
|SD
|26
|Loss
|24–2
|Oleksandr Usyk
|UD
|25
|Win
|24–1
|Kubrat Pulev
|KO
|24
|Win
|23–1
|Andy Ruiz Jr.
|UD
|23
|Loss
|22–1
|Andy Ruiz Jr.
|TKO
|22
|Win
|22–0
|Alexander Povetkin
|TKO
|21
|Win
|21–0
|Joseph Parker
|UD
|20
|Win
|20–0
|Carlos Takam
|TKO
|19
|Win
|19–0
|Wladimir Klitschko
|TKO
|18
|Win
|18–0
|Éric Molina
|TKO
|17
|Win
|17–0
|Dominic Breazeale
|TKO
|16
|Win
|16–0
|Charles Martin
|KO
|15
|Win
|15–0
|Dillian Whyte
|TKO
|14
|Win
|14–0
|Gary Cornish
|TKO
|13
|Win
|13–0
|Kevin Johnson
|TKO
|12
|Win
|12–0
|Raphael Zumbano Love
|TKO
|11
|Win
|11–0
|Jason Gavern
|KO
|10
|Win
|10–0
|Michael Sprott
|TKO
|9
|Win
|9–0
|Denis Bakhtov
|TKO
|8
|Win
|8–0
|Konstantin Airich
|TKO
|7
|Win
|7–0
|Matt Skelton
|TKO
|6
|Win
|6–0
|Matt Legg
|KO
|5
|Win
|5–0
|Hector Alfredo Avila
|KO
|4
|Win
|4–0
|Dorian Darch
|TKO
|3
|Win
|3–0
|Hrvoje Kisiček
|TKO
|2
|Win
|2–0
|Paul Butlin
|TKO
|1
|Win
|1–0
|Emanuele Leo
|TKO
Francis Ngannou professional record
|Fight No.
|Result
|Record
|Opponent
|Result Type
|1
|Loss
|0–1
|Tyson Fury
|SD (split decision)