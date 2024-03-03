Ngannou: I can knock Anthony Joshua out in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 3: Francis N’Gannou during a Media Day event ahead of his fight on Friday night on March 3, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images)

Francis Ngannou believes he can knock Anthony Joshua out when the two heavyweights clash this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

The winner of this bout could end up taking on either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed showdown but that fight has been pushed back.

Ngannou, a former UFC champion, knocked Fury to the floor last year in a fight Fury won on a split decision and his match-up against Joshua this week will be only his second-ever professional fight.

“I finished my training camp yesterday and I feel good,” the 37-year-old told Sky Sports.

“It has been a tough eight weeks to get here. I feel like I did everything that could be done.

“I believe if I land on anybody I knock them out. But the question is how to land, that is the hardest thing. How to carry that power and energy for 10 rounds and still be able to knock someone out after all the fatigue.”

Ngannou added: “I don’t have experience in boxing but, don’t make any mistake, I had a lot of experiencing in life, of fighting.

“I view my fighting spirit as high as anybody else’s. I don’t have any (boxing) experience but I know I can fight. You’re born as a fighter, you don’t become a fighter, I do believe that.”

This bout is the latest in a number of blockbuster boxing matches to go to Saudi Arabia as part of the country’s Riyadh Season.