Fury: I will fight AJ again after I batter him the first time

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Tyson Fury reacts during the Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk Press Conference at Outernet London on November 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury has insisted he is not retiring and has reiterated his commitment to fight Anthony Joshua in the future.

Fury’s team called off his planned fight against Oleksandr Usyk due to an injury during a sparring incident but both sides have expressed interest in rearranging the undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

“I keep hearing talk of people saying I should retire or I’m going to retire soon or whatever,” Fury said on Instagram.

“I ain’t retiring – I’ve got two fights with Usyk for the undisputed, twice.

“Then I’m going to fight AJ [Anthony Joshua] at least once, maybe twice, if there’s a rematch – if he wants one after the first battering I give him. Then I’m going to fight [Francis] Ngannou again.

“That’s just the start. There’s five fights for you to whet your appetite. I ain’t going nowhere; I’m 35-years-old and in the prime of my life.”

Ngannou was the last opponent who entered the ring with Fury, in October, in a bout where the former UFC champion knocked the Gypsy King to the floor.

Fury is the WBC champion while Usyk holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The winner of the heavyweight fight will see a boxer hold the undisputed crown for the first time in the four-title era.