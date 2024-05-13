John Fury bleeding as Tyson seen on crutches ahead of Usyk bout

The build up to Tyson Fury’s fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk got off to an explosive start in Riyadh with the Brit’s father John allegedly headbutting one of the opposition crew.

The build up to Tyson Fury’s fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk got off to an explosive start in Riyadh with the Brit’s father John allegedly headbutting one of the opposition crew.

Tyson Fury was also seen in one social media video using what appeared to be crutches in Saudi Arabia.

It comes as the highly anticipated bout between the two heavyweights gets set to crown an undisputed world champion on Saturday.

Saudi officials have previously expressed their wishes for the winner of this fight to take on Anthony Joshua. It could lead to the showdown between Joshua and Fury that boxing fans have been crying out for.

“It’s unbelievable to be out here. Everyone is on a high. Big-time boxing in Saudi Arabia is fantastic,” Fury said.

“I’m going to enjoy this week because it’s been many years coming. So we’ll enjoy it. I feel on top of the world and I can’t wait.”

Usky said: “I’m doing good, I’m happy and I’m hungry. I don’t care how Tyson will be this week. I’m ready.

“For me May 18 is important, what Tyson does in the press conferences doesn’t matter.

“I don’t think about Tyson Fury now. I’ve seen him in a lot of fights. I don’t know how he will box against me, we will see when we get into the ring.”

It is unknown at the time of writing whether Fury’s reliance on crutches is as a result of an injury.

The fight is expected to start just before midnight on Saturday.