Fury: The real fight is not in the ring or ad spend, but brand alignment

Brands must align with the moment, say Havas Media ahead of the Tyson Fury bout

Tonight, when Tyson Fury steps back into the ring, the spectacle will be available live on Netflix to 300m customers worldwide. It is a knockout for audiences. And it will be a showcase event for brand partners too.

However, in high-profile environments like this where brands want to make an impression, it is not just about how many people they reach, but how authentically they integrate into the moment.

Much like boxing, success requires more than just brute force. It takes skill, timing and tactical awareness. Fighters like Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather dominated the game by knowing when to act, not just how hard to hit. The same principle applies to how brands show up in high-attention environments. It is not about doing more, but about doing the right things at the right time. Efficiency and effectiveness.

Traditional behaviours

This arguably goes against traditional media behaviours, aiming for the lowest CPM and cheap scale, driven by bigger audiences, bigger moments, and bigger spend. But audiences only really care if your brand belongs. If they care at all, of course.

Live sport brings this into very sharp focus because events like these are not passive environments. People watch with intent, often building habits around the experience itself. Big fight nights, for example, are rarely just about the fight. It is social, the ultimate crowd pleaser. It’s planned and it comes with established behaviours – getting friends round, buying drinks, ordering food. It brings joy to those potential audiences we want to talk to.

That behavioural context is where advertising either works or fails. When brands align with how people are already engaging, they add to the experience. When they do not, they interrupt it. The difference is immediately felt, particularly in live moments where attention and passions are high.

This is why a more human approach to media matters.

Fury and boxing ecosystem

During tonight’s Fury fight, this behaviour is being demonstrated by brands such as Domino’s, which will be embedded across the full fight night ecosystem. That’s everything from in-ring placements to coverage around the weigh-ins and build-up, reflecting a clear understanding of how audiences engage with the occasion itself. Rather than relying on a single moment of visibility, the brand will be present throughout the experience.

This more deliberate approach to media is becoming increasingly important in a year dominated by major global tournaments. With $10.5bn set to be spent on advertising for the upcoming World Cup, competition for visibility is only intensifying. As more brands concentrate on the same environments, standing out becomes harder and effectiveness becomes less certain.

The lesson is straightforward. Effective media is not defined by how much is spent, but by how well it aligns with the moment. It requires a shift from chasing visibility to understanding behaviour and from prioritising presence to prioritising fit. It is this that will have a lasting impact for brands and businesses.

Andrew Darby is Group Managing Partner at Havas Media