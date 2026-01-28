Tyson Fury’s comeback fight will be broadcast on Netflix

Tyson Fury's comeback fight will be broadcast on Netflix

Netflix will broadcast its first ever live event from the United Kingdom when Tyson Fury exits retirement to take on Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The card has been scheduled for 11 April with the location as yet unknown, but the bout has been agreed in conjunction with boxing’s latest tycoon Turki Alalshikh and his magazine, The Ring.

Alalshikh said: “We are happy that Tyson decided to come out of retirement for what should be an exciting heavyweight clash against Makhmudov.”

Fury retired for the fourth time last year but will return to fight in Britain for the first time in four years, looking to add to his record of 34 wins and one loss.

Russian Makhmudov’s professional record has seen him win 21 of his 23 fights, 13 of which were concluded within the first round.

The Gypsy King said: “[I’m] excited to be back. [My] heart’s always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!”

Added Makhmudov: “I am thrilled about the opportunity. I’m coming to deliver a War. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.”

The card will be broadcast on Netflix to its 325m subscribers at no additional cost, with the streaming giant this month putting subscriber number surges down to an increased offering of live sport.

Gabe Spitzer of Netflix, said that he has “long admired Fury as one of the most resilient and captivating boxers of his generation”, adding that Netflix is “incredibly excited to see him come out of retirement for this massive homecoming, and we love giving our members a front-row seat to the next chapter of his legacy.”

The streaming platform currently has a deal with Fury for his At Home With the Furys reality television show.