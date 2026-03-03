To Mark Five Years at Wrexham AFC, Co-Chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds Will Host Live Broadcast During Wrexham vs. Swansea City on March 13

Wrexham AFC co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds will host a first-of-its-kind live commentary event, Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan, for the Club’s Welsh Derby matchup against Swansea City in the EFL Championship on March 13 at 8:00 PM GMT / 4:00 PM EDT / 1:00 PM PDT. The broadcast will air from the STōK Cae Ras and run alongside the main match coverage.

Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan will bring fans into the action with a unique matchday experience, featuring unscripted match analysis and unfiltered, real-time reactions from Mac and Reynolds alongside Sky Sports presenter David Prutton. Driven by humor, candor and behind-the-scenes insight, the live event will blend sport, entertainment and documentary-style insider access in real time.

“As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best. Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago,” said Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC. “Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can’t wait. We’re grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button.”

Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan builds on the global success of FX’s Emmy® Award-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which introduced audiences worldwide to the Club, its supporters, and the town through heartfelt storytelling. In February 2021, Mac and Reynolds purchased the fifth-tier Red Dragons and since then the team has achieved a historic run of three consecutive promotions, earning a place in the EFL Championship for the first time in 43 years. The show documenting this journey – Welcome to Wrexham – has won hearts and 10 Emmy® Awards.

“From the very beginning of Rob and Ryan’s ownership, we have strived as a Club to do things differently,” said Michael Williamson, CEO of Wrexham. “The first-ever Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan, together with Sky Sports and the EFL, continues on this theme and allows Wrexham fans globally yet another unique way of following our match with Swansea in a world where sport and entertainment collide.”

Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan will be produced by Sky Sports and air live on March 13 during the Wrexham vs. Swansea City match at 8:00 PM GMT / 4:00 PM EDT / 1:00 PM PDT. Fans can watch via Sky Sports Football in the UK and on Paramount+ in the U.S.

ABOUT WREXHAM AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the Club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

ABOUT MAXIMUM EFFORT

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.

ABOUT MORE BETTER

More Better creates groundbreaking entertainment and invests in high-potential ventures across sports, media, and consumer products. Through the power of storytelling and the distinct voice of Rob Mac, we amplify ideas, elevate brands, and drive meaningful impact. By harnessing our collective energy, we make every endeavor—not just better, but More Better.

