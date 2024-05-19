Tyson Fury: I lost because judges ‘sided’ with Ukraine

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 18: Tyson Fury speaks to the media during a post fight press conference following defeat in the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury attacked judges for handing Oleksandr Usyk the WBC heavyweight belt and the title of undisputed heavyweight boxer on Saturday night, claiming “people are siding with the country at war”.

Fury lost to Usyk in Saudi Arabia on a split-decision, with the Ukrainian winning 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards and Fury winning 114-113 on the third judge’s scorecard.

“I believe I won that fight,” Fury said.

“I think he won a few rounds but I won the majority of them.”

“His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war.”

“Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.”

“It was one of the daftest decisions in boxing. I’ll be back.” he added.

Fury also said there was a rematch clause in the agreement.

When asked about whether he would face Fury in another bout, Usyk said he would be “ready”.

“I’m very happy,” the 37-year-old said. “My people will be very happy I think.

“It’s a big win, not only for me. It’s a big win for my country, for soldiers who now defend my country.

“Now I want to go to my home. I want to rest and take a break,” Usyk also said. “I want to eat, sleep, kiss my wife.”

The new undisputed heavyweight champion came close to knocking his opponent out in the ninth round, only for the bell to save the Gypsy King.

Usyk’s trainer Alexander Krassyuk hit back at Fury’s comments, claiming the referee prevented the knockout.

Fury had mostly dominated the fight in the rounds before, landing strong uppercuts and opening a cut in Usyk’s right eye.

Among those in the crowd were Usyk’s compatriots Wladimir Klitschko and Andriy Shevchenko, as well as his possible next opponent Anthony Joshua.

Saudi Pro League players Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr were also pictured ringside in Riyadh.