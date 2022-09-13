Boxing set for ‘Battle of Britain’ after Anthony Joshua accepts offer Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua said he had accepted terms to fight Tyson Fury in December

One of the most long-awaited matches in boxing has moved a major step closer after Anthony Joshua accepted terms to fight British heavyweight rival Tyson Fury later this year.

Joshua made the announcement via his management company, 258, on Tuesday morning. Fury’s camp confirmed contracts would now be formally drawn up.

“258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday,” it said.

“Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

WBC heavyweight champion Fury’s promoter Frank Warren responded on social media: “Contract will be with you very soon.”

No venue has been set for the bout, which promises to be one of the most high-profile and lucrative in the history of British boxing.

The pair have seemed destined for a showdown since emerging as major stars of the heavyweight division but have never been able to agree terms.

Fury opened the door to an agreement earlier this month, in the wake of Joshua’s defeat by Ukrainian WBO, WBA and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” Fury said

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready, I’m giving you a few months’ notice.

“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble – a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.”