Boris Johnson supports honours for Euro 2022 winning Lionesses

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of almost 88,000 people at Wembley Stadium last night, after Chloe Kelly scored a 110th minute winner.

England’s Euro 2022 winning Lionesses could be in line to receive honours from Boris Johnson, Number 10 has today confirmed.

Johnson’s official spokesman said that the Prime Minister “would definitely want to see the team receive the recognition they rightly deserve for their historic victory”.

Read more England Women set for sponsorship offers after Euros success turns Lionesses into stars

He said there was a “process” to follow and that there could be no confirmation of specific honours, but that the public “clearly” wants to see the Lionesses rewarded for their historic victory.

Johnson is set to unveil a resignation honours list when he leaves Number 10 in September.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of almost 88,000 people at Wembley Stadium last night, after Chloe Kelly scored a 110th minute winner.

It was the first victory for England in a major football tournament since 1966.

Thousands of fans are gathered at Trafalgar Square today to celebrate the victory, with the English players set to embark on an open-top bus tour of the capital.

Johnson did not attend the final, however German chancellor Olaf Scholz did make the journey.

When asked by journalists why Johnson did not attend, his spokesman said: “The Prime Minister did watch the game at home along with 17.4m other people. The foreign secretary [Liz Truss] and the culture secretary [Nadine Dorries] represented the government at last night’s final.”

He added: “I think the public will judge the government on the support it has given to women’s football.

“This is a government that has stood steadfastly in terms of supporting the women’s game and investing in it. The Prime Minister has been supporting the team throughout and was watching the game with his family at home.”