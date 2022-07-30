Women’s Euro final 2022: The best places to watch England vs Germany tomorrow

Sing it with us… It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s… could it be, finally? England’s women’s team are through to the Women’s Euro final 2022 this Sunday, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Kick off is at 5.00pm and the game will be screened on BBC One, but of course our great city has plenty of options if you’d rather get out and celebrate while the weather’s good. There’s nothing quite like the comradery of an England football final, but remember the official Leicester Square fan zone is ticketed only, so if you’re looking for other spots to celebrate, we’ve rounded up the best alternative places to watch, no matter your vibe.

The one with DJs – Truman Brewery

A mock up of the Heineken pop-up at the Truman Brewery this Sunday, open all weekend

Centrally located in Shoreditch, the Truman Brewery on Brick Lane is a great spot to gather with larger groups for the Women’s Euro final 2022. This Sunday, Heineken’s Greener Bar is hosting a takeover from 2pm with back-to-back DJs playing until kickoff, including Radio 1’s Jaguar. Live music will continue after the match too. Find the entrance opposite 17 Buxton Street.

The inclusive one – The Stag’s Head Hoxton

Head to Hoxton for a more inclusive crowd where debates are encouraged about the game, and commiserating is given as much respect as celebrating

It’s a sad reality that football crowds can be intimidating, especially combined with excessive drinking. Fan group Baller FC has responded to this problem by creating their own inclusive spaces for viewers to gather who might not feel comfortable in other fan zones. For the final, the DIY fan collective is taking over The Stag’s Head pub in Hoxton. Expect a diverse crowd and everyone’s welcome – no matter who you support. “Watch every game, debate, commiserate and celebrate everything about the beautiful game together in a friendly & fun, inclusive space,” they say.

The one with good food and drink – Boxpark

Boxpark often features in BBC coverage of the football

Boxpark frequently features on BBC coverage of the football, where there’s a great selection of artisanal food and drink outlets to pair with all the cheering (we hope.) With both indoor and outdoor space, there’s one near the stadium in Wembley, but you’d be ambitious to head there – others in Shoreditch and Croydon may be slightly more relaxed, with less crowds to handle on the Tube before and after.

The one in a brewery – Signature Brew Walthamstow

Pints for a fiver at Signature Brew

Signature Brew is a brilliant spot for some of the best London-brewed ale and beer, and for the Women’s Euro final 2022, it’s doubling as a live sport location too. Great for a slightly less sporty, slightly more, well, boozy, crowd, this brewery has won the SIBA Brewery of the Year award twice. And with pints guaranteed at a fiver, it’s a pocket-friendly option too.

The centrally-located one – Vinegar Yard

Vinegar Yard is a good place to meet fans coming in from out of London

London Bridge is a perfect spot to meet friends coming in from out of London to watch the Women’s Euro final 2022 – and Vinegar Yard, a sprawling outdoor area decorated in fun multi-coloured décor – has a huge al fresco screen showing the final this weekend. The venue’s Courtyard has already become a bastion of outdoor sporting screenings this summer, with Wimbledon games shown here, and there’s a Bacardi collaboration offering decent cocktails and it’s bookable online.

