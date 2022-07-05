All you need to do know about Women’s Euro 2022: Who England are playing and how to watch

Women’s Euro 2022 begins this week in England, who are also one of the favourites to win the tournament

England is hosting Women’s Euro 2022 this month – and the home team are one of the favourites to win the tournament. Here is all you need to know about the Women’s European Championship.

When is Women’s Euro 2022 happening?

The tournament begins tomorrow, when England play Austria in Manchester, and is due to conclude on 31 July, when the final takes place at Wembley.

The 16-team group stage runs until 18 July, after which the top two teams in each group progress to the knockout rounds, starting on 20 July.

Where are the games being played?

Ten venues of varying sizes across eight host cities up and down the country are staging fixtures at Women’s Euro 2022.

From biggest to smallest capacity, the stadiums are: Wembley; Old Trafford; St Mary’s, Southampton; Amex Stadium, Brighton; Bramall Lane, Sheffield; Stadium MK, Milton Keynes; Brentford Community Stadium; New York Stadium, Rotherham; Leigh Sports Village, Wigan; Manchester City Academy Stadium.

Who are England playing at Women’s Euro 2022?

The Lionesses have been drawn in Group A alongside Norway, Austria and Northern Ireland.

Norway, who play England in Brighton on Monday, are expected to be the main threat in the group stage and boast former Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Ada Hegerberg.

Northern Ireland face England in Southampton on Friday week.

Should England finish top, they are likely to face either Germany or Spain as runners-up from Group B in the quarter-finals.

Are England expected to win Women’s Euro 2022?

At the time of writing on the eve of the tournament, England are rated second favourites to lift the trophy.

Improving Spain are the bookmakers’ tip for the title, with France, holders Holland, Sweden and Germany also a short price.

The hosts’ prospects have improved since Sarina Wiegman took over as head coach in September. They are unbeaten in 14 games under the Dutchwoman.

Is Women’s Euro 2022 on TV in the UK?

The BBC is showing all 31 games live, with many on BBC One or Two, including all of England and Northern Ireland’s fixtures.