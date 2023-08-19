Women’s World Cup: London spots to watch the Lionesses final

Women’s World Cup: London spots to watch the Lionesses final. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It’s England against Spain, the Lionesses versus La Roja, in the Women’s World Cup final. And while the semi-final was on Wednesday lunchtime the final will be on Sunday at 11am UK time, giving you no excuse not to tune in to England’s first World Cup final appearance. Here are five places to watch the final from in London (booking recommended for all).

Clubhouse 5 (Leicester Square)

Multiple screens, comfy seats and lots of beer, Clubhouse 5 could be the perfect location for you to tune into a slice of Lionesses history.

The Leicester Square venue say they are “committed to bringing you the very best in sports viewing experience. From every goal and try to every ace and chequered flag, our 4K Ultra HD screens are there to ensure you never miss a sporting moment”.

The haunt has a number of top reviews describing a friendly, but lively, atmosphere.

The Cadogan Arms (Chelsea)

The iconic boozer in west London will be screening the final, and opens at 10:30 on Sunday especially for this occasion.

There’s craft beer, cocktails and pub grab to tuck into including Jersey Rock Oysters and Grilled Tiger Prawns.

On the legendary King’s Road, the Cadogan Arms also does live music, though there may be too much partying going on for that after the Lionesses roar home.

Greenwood (Victoria)

One of the city’s biggest sports bars, Greenwood has long had an association of being a great place to watch major sporting occasions (City A.M. went nocturnal to watch the Ashes during the Covid-19 pandemic).

The bar is over two floors and has an incredible amount of televisions, drinks and food.

It can get extremely crowded here, though, so be warned!

Vinegar Yard (London Bridge)

This outdoor venue is no stranger to hosting sports screening events. Its range of food huts and communal seating is perfect for large parties or more intimate settings.

So long as the rain holds off, this spot south of the river should be rammed with fans supporting England in their hunt for the World Cup.

The Courtyard Bar will have Bad Boy Pizza Society on hand to provide the goods.

Wolfpack (Fulham)

This haunt is a personal favourite of the sports desk, and owned by former players of rugby team Saracens.

Space is tight so get in quick but the foot is worth it, as is the craft beer and pilsner.

There are a number of screens with multiple sports on at once, though the Lionesses is likely to dominate until full time.

So there you have it, five City A.M. recommendations in London for this Sunday’s match.

All that is left is for the Lionesses to bring it home.