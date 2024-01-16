Wiegman relishes “unfinished business” after renewing contract to 2027

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England, speaks to the media during a press conference at St George’s Park on November 30, 2023 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman said England are “capable of even more” after penning a new deal which will see her through to the end of the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The contract also means Wiegman will lead England’s defence of the Euros title in Switzerland next year.

After losing to Spain in last year’s Women’s World Cup final, Wiegman said she has “unfinished business” with England. But the Dutchwoman accepted that “nothing will come easy”.

“Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can’t wait to start the EURO qualifiers, followed by the World Cup,” she said.

“It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments.”

FA chief Mark Bullingham praised Wiegman for her “inspiration to so many at home and abroad”.

“She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women’s game, and English football in general. Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see,” he said.

Since she replaced Phil Neville in late 2021, Wiegman has become a British cultural hero with the Lionesses soaring to international acclaim following their Euros win at Wembley in 2022.

Just one year later, England reached the final of the women’s World Cup, playing Spain again in another final. But the Lionesses fell short of world conquest after being defeated 1-0 in a tense game.

Fifa awarded Wiegman women’s coach of the year at a ceremony in London on Monday night.

The Lionesses will play again in friendlies in mid-February, but opponents are unconfirmed.