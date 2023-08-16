England captain Millie Bright wants Lionesses to add World Cup to Euros glory

England captain Millie Bright says the World Cup is the title missing from their collection

England captain Millie Bright has urged the Lionesses to complete a clean sweep of major trophies by winning the Women’s World Cup final against Spain on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s team reached the final for the first time in the team’s history with an authoritative 3-1 victory over co-hosts Australia in Sydney today.

Having won the European Championship on home soil last year, England can now become only the second team to hold that title and the Women’s World Cup simultaneously.

“It’s a moment that we’ve wanted for so long,” said Bright. “We had amazing success last summer, but we always knew there was something missing and it was the World Cup. Now we have that opportunity and the dream remains alive.”

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored England’s winning goals in the semi-final after Sam Kerr’s wonder-strike for Australia had cancelled out Ella Toone’s opener.

Bright, meanwhile, produced another commanding defensive display despite coming into the tournament off a four-month absence following knee surgery.

“To be saying we’re going to the final is crazy and overwhelming – there’s so many different emotions,” the Chelsea centre-back added.

“I’m just so happy we could give the fans the dream they wanted back home and the fans that are here as well, but to lead them out will be absolutely incredible.”

Right-back Lucy Bronze celebrated World Cup semi-final success at the third time of asking, having been part of Lionesses sides who lost in the last four in 2015 and 2019.

“This is the one thing I’ve always wanted, to be in the final of a World Cup and after two times of getting such disappointment, I honestly can’t believe it,” she said.

As Barcelona players, Bronze said she and Keira Walsh expected a grilling from England team-mates about the Spain squad, eight of whom they play alongside in Catalonia.

“They’ve been very good,” she added. “Me and Keira know 90 per cent of the starting 11 pretty well so I think we’ll be getting asked a lot of questions ahead of the final.”

Toone rewarded England’s first-half dominance by smashing them ahead in the 36th minute but Chelsea star Kerr’s 30-yard effort dragged the Matildas back into the contest.

Eight minutes later Hemp put the Lionesses back in front with a low shot and her dribble and reverse pass set up Russo to wrap up the result in the closing stages.