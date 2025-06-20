Tesco sorry after Lionesses promotion own goal in Welsh stores

Tesco has promised to remove the Lucozade ands Lionesses promotion from its stores in Wales, who England face at Women’s Euro 2025

Tesco has been forced to apologise after shoppers in Wales complained about in-store promotion of the Lionesses, their group rivals at the upcoming Women’s Euros.

Customers in Cardiff called the large stand, which showcased Lucozade’s support of the England team and offered a chance to meet the Lionesses, “disgraceful” and “deeply offensive”.

Defending champions England and first-time qualifiers Wales are both in Group D, along with France and the Netherlands, and will face each other on 13 July.

“We’re sorry this happened,” said a spokesperson for Tesco, who promised that Lucozade displays in two stores would be taken down.

“We wish both the Welsh and English teams the best of luck in the upcoming Euros and know that many of our colleagues and customers will be proudly supporting their home nations throughout the tournament.”

The promotion is part of Lucozade’s partnership with the Football Association and comes ahead of Women’s Euro 2025, which takes place in Switzerland from 2 July.

As well as a meeting with Lionesses players, the stand also offered shoppers a chance to win England shirts — to the dismay of Welsh shoppers, who made their feelings known on social media.

“Do you care to explain why you are strongly pushing for support of the Lionesses in your Cardiff stores? Not only have @FAW_Womens qualified for the tournament, they are in England’s group and direct rivals! This is deeply offensive, read the room,” wrote one shopgoer.

A second added: “Must be lovely for our Welsh women footballers, walking in Tesco and seeing the England women’s team. Disgraceful.”

The Lionesses have had a turbulent build-up to the defence of their Women’s Euros title, which they won at Wembley in 2022.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman has seen experienced stars such as goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Millie Bright declare themselves unavailable for selection.

Tesco has no commercial partnership with England or the tournament. The FA’s grocery partner is M&S Food, while Lidl sponsors Uefa and Women’s Euro 2025.