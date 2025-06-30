England rugby co-captain Jamie George’s side hustle doubles in value

Jamie George has played rugby for England for ten years. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A side hustle co-founded by England rugby co-captain Jamie George doubled in value during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The Carter & George Practice was set up by the Saracens and British and Irish Lions player in 2018 alongside friend Rhys Carter.

The business runs physiotherapy, wellbeing and rehabilitation clinics in Amersham, Congleton, Hamstead, Hertford, Hitchin, Hurstpierpoint, Radlett, St Albans, Staveley, Windsor, Wokingham and Glasgow.

Now new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed the firm’s total equity more than doubled from £21,922 to £44,243 in the 12 months to 30 September, 2024.

The firm’s total assets minus its current liabilities also surged from £101,352 to £271,790 over the same period.

However its net current liabilities surged from £41,768 to £159,090.

During the year the number of people employed by The Carter & George Practice increased from 18 to 27.

Read more Premiership Rugby final scores record UK TV figures

Jamie George poised for Lions call

Jamie George made his Saracens debut in 2009 and won his first England cap in 2015.

He also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and 2021 but missed out on selection for the 2025 tour.

However, Jamie George was included in a training camp in Portugal before the squad’s match with Argentina which could put him in line for a call up as an injury replacement if needed.

Jamie George captained England in 2024 but was succeeded by Maro Itoje this year.

In April, City AM reported that Itoje had seen his wealth jump by nearly £1m, according to his company’s latest accounts.

Oghene Limited, whose sole director is England captain Itoje, saw total assets rise from £2.6m to £3.4m in the year to 30 June, 2024.

The Saracens forward is one of the highest paid players at his club and is currently captaining the British and Irish Lions in Australia.