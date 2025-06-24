Dolder Grand: Inside the Lionesses’ luxurious hotel for Women’s Euro 2025

The Dolder Grand will be the Lionesses’ base for Women’s Euro 2025 (Image: Hiepler Brunier)

If the Lionesses needed any extra motivation to defend their title at next month’s Women’s Euros to the bitter end then the thought of leaving their hotel for the tournament might just be it.

Perched on top of a hill overlooking Zurich, the Dolder Grand is the very definition of luxury, boasting suites with views of the Alps, a priceless modern art collection, personalised butler service, Michelin-starred restaurants and a breathtaking 4,000sqm spa. If anything, the concern might be that the England team are too comfortable.

Apparently, staff from the Football Association scouted 23 basecamp facilities – what a job that is, by the way – before plumping for this one, which has previously hosted the Swiss national team.

I haven’t sampled the other 22 but, having enjoyed a stolen weekend at the Dolder Grand in recent weeks, I can see why it wouldn’t have been a difficult decision. It helps, of course, that the Lionesses are due to play two of their group-stage fixtures in Zurich, while they will train at the Sportanlage Au complex in nearby Opfikon.

The Dolder Grand’s general manager Markus Granelli says the hotel’s brief is to “create an optimal ‘home from home’ environment” for the England team and staff.

Previous guests have included world leaders such as Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton, Hollywood stars Liz Taylor and Leonardo Di Caprio, and fashion designers Karl Lagerfeld and Jimmy Choo. If it’s good enough for them then you’d imagine Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly won’t find it too downmarket.

England players will be in luxurious accommodation for the Women’s Euros (Image: Philippe Hubler)

Lionesses to enjoy huge spa with ice chamber

Its 175 impeccably furnished rooms are housed in a construction that elegantly blends old-world grandeur with sleek modernity, thanks to celebrated British architect Sir Norman Foster’s studio adding two 21st-century wings to the Disney castle-like main building which opened in 1899.

The spa was part of Foster and Partners’ renovation and appears to have been a key factor in the FA’s selection of the Dolder Grand.

“We are working closely with the England team to ensure the hotel’s environment is supportive of their needs during their stay,” says hotel manager Granelli, who adds that the spa is “centred around four central pillars: relax, vitality, beauty and detox… designed to restore physical balance” – perfect after a hard-fought 90 minutes.

The centrepiece is a sweeping atrium containing a teardrop-shaped indoor pool, while separate men’s and women’s facilities include saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools and an ice chamber.

The Dolder Grand’s 4,000sqm spa boasts an elegant indoor pool and outdoor hot tub (Image: Hiepler Brunier)

The gym is well equipped but on the small side for a squad of 20-plus, although the highlight is surely gazing out over the fairytale-like scenery from the outdoor hot tub.

Read more Tesco sorry after Lionesses promotion own goal in Welsh stores

Through the FA England have access to their own nutritionist and chefs but should they be allowed to sample the hotel cuisine they will be spoilt for choice.

The Dolder Grand’s main restaurant has two Michelin stars and offers delicacies such as hake with goose liver, yuzu and miso; the more relaxed Saltz dishes up Swiss twists on bistro and grill classics; while Blooms serves a range of nutritious vegetarian, vegan, organic and seasonal produce, all grown onsite.

As might be expected, service is flawless, with staff only too happy to adjust any dishes – in my case, even making suggestions for a breakfast platter based on what I’d left the previous morning.

The Lionesses can browse 100 pieces of art from the likes of Takashi Murakami (Image: Dolder Grand)

Dolder Grand’s priceless art collection

Players keen to take their minds off football might enjoy the collection of more than 100 contemporary pieces from 90 artists including Salvador Dali, Anish Kapoor, Max Ernst, Keith Haring and Takashi Murakami – you don’t get that at St George’s Park.

The award-winning concierge team is also on hand to organise e-bike hire to explore the nearby forest, complementary BMW X1s for trips further afield and a limousine service. The squad could even hop aboard the Dolderbahn funicular down into Zurich to visit the Fifa museum.

England have not had the easiest of build-ups to the defence of a title they won at Wembley in 2022, with star players such as Mary Earps and Millie Bright quitting the team. Earps and Bright might have pangs of regret when they see their old teammates’ digs this July.

For those in the squad and head coach Sarina Wiegman, they could hardly have asked for a better base. Football may or may not be coming home, but the team won’t want to.

The Dolder Grand has several dining options, including Michelin-starred restaurants (Image: Henrik Nielsen)

Rooms at the Dolder Grand start from CHF 750.00 (£684) per night, including breakfast. https://www.thedoldergrand.com/en/

Flights to Zurich are available from Swiss International Air Lines https://www.swiss.com/gb/en/homepage

Local travel and tourism advice is available from Travel Switzerland https://www.travelswitzerland.com/en/