London City Lionesses score Nike kit deal following promotion to WSL

Women’s football investor Michele Kang has taken London City Lionesses to the WSL

London City Lionesses have secured a high-profile kit deal with Nike following their promotion to the Women’s Super League (WSL) for the first time.

The trailblazing club – owned by American Michele Kang – are the only side in the WSL to be fully independent, with no ties to a men’s professional team in the same group.

The deal with Nike is for two years and will see the London City Lionesses kitted out in home, away and third strips as well as training wear designed specifically for women.

“Innovation in women’s sport and how we support our players to reach elite performance levels is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why it’s incredibly important that London City Lionesses is partnering with Nike in this groundbreaking deal,” said Kang.

“With shared values at the core, this partnership puts female athletes front and centre – across both performance and training apparel – to help elevate their game.

“It’s vital we keep pushing the standards of professionalism and support in women’s football, and this collaboration is a powerful accelerator.”

Michele Kang and London City Lionesses

London City Lionesses won promotion to the WSL last season, just 18 months after their takeover by serial women’s football investor and philanthropist Kang, 66.

The club were previously part of Millwall FC but were spun out in 2019 and now play their fixtures at Hayes Lane, home of Bromley FC.

Kang is also the owner of Washington Spirit in the NWSL and OL Lyonnes in France, and last year agreed to donate $30m to Nike-sponsored US Soccer’s programmes for women and girls.

This week she was named president of the Lyon men’s team, following the resignation of fellow American John Textor. Kang is a minority owner through Textor’s Eagle Football group.

Her own football investment vehicle, Kynisca, last year also led a $2m seed funding round for IDA Sports, a company producing football boots for women.