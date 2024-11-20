So, so grateful: Emma Hayes hails $30m donation to US women’s football

Emma Hayes says Michele Kang ‘cares deeply about women’s sport’

Emma Hayes has hailed Michele Kang after the American philanthropist and owner of London City Lionesses pledged $30m to US Soccer for its women’s football programmes.

South Korean-born Kang, 65, has embarked on a spree of donations and investments since selling her healthcare tech business Cognosante to Accenture earlier this year.

Her gift to US Soccer for youth development, talent spotting and enhancing the professional game is by far her biggest, however, and will be spread over five years.

“This is what you call investment,” said former Chelsea manager Hayes, who took charge of the US women’s national team this year.

“Amazing philanthropy and someone who cares deeply about women’s sport. So, so grateful.”

Kang this year added the London City Lionesses, who play in the second-tier Women’s Championship, to a portfolio that already included Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League and Olympique Lyonnais Femenin.

She also donated $4m to the USA women’s Olympic rugby sevens programme to boost their hopes of winning at the LA 2028 Games and invested $2m in women’s football boot brand Ida Sports.

“Women’s sports have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long,” she said of her US Soccer donation.

“I am committed to raising the standard of excellence in women’s soccer – both on and off the pitch – by delivering the resources female athletes need to reach their full potential and surround them with the professional support they deserve.

Michele Kang has donated $30m to US Soccer for use in women’s and girls’ football programmes

“I hope this investment serves as ‘seed capital’ and spurs other donors to follow suit.”

Emma Hayes joined US Soccer after leading Chelsea to a seventh Women’s Super League title and then led Team USA to gold at her first major tournament, the Paris 2024 Olympics.