Farrell returns to Saracens after reported €200,000 release fee

Former England rugby captain Owen Farrell has returned to the Premiership after Saracens paid a reported €200,000 fee to release him from his French contract.

The British and Irish Lion left Saracens at the end of last season having removed himself from possible England selections over his mental health.

But having signed for Parisian giants Racing 92, whose former fly-halves include Johnny Sexton and Finn Russell, Farrell had a season plagued by injury and inconsistent performances, finding himself the No2 behind Dan Lancaster, whose father Stuart was the coach upon his arrival.

Farrell returns to England, making himself available for international selection, on a two-year deal which will reportedly transition into a coaching deal thereafter.

Farrell Saracens return exciting

“Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously,” he said. “Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Racing 92 reportedly demanded €500,000 for Farrell’s release but a fee closer to €200,000 is understood to have been paid to get the former England captain back across the Channel.

Saracens replaced Farrell with New Zealand-born, Scotland international Fergus Burke, who has impressed in his first season in north London.

Farrell will add experience to a Saracens outfit going through a transitional period.

“Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home,” the club’s director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed.”

Saracens finished sixth in the Premiership this year, two points off the play-offs.