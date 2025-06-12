World Cup of Darts prize money: How much can Littler and Humphries win?

One of darts’ great spectacles takes place over the next couple of days: the World Cup of Darts. But how much prize money do you make if you win it?

Darts sensation Luke Littler will make his World Cup of darts debut this week in Frankfurt as he joins great rival Luke Humphries in a Team England that is overwhelming favourites to lift the title.

Humphries is the defending champion, after he and Michael Smith won the World Cup of Darts for England in 2024.

While the PDC World Darts Championship earlier this year saw Littler take home £500,000 and the Premier League Darts final saw Humphries bag £275,000, the prize money for this week’s World Cup is nowhere near that.

The entire pot is £450,000, the same amount of money on offer for the 2024 tournament, with the winning duo getting less than a quarter of that between them.

So how does World Cup of Darts break down?

Coming bottom of your group will net your team £4,000 – that’s just £2,000 each – while coming second in your group increases that figure to £5,000.

That again rises to £9,000 for the teams that lose in the last 16.

The last eight losers receive £20,000 and semi-finalists get £30,000. Losing finalists, then, receive £50,000 to split amongst themselves.

And for the winner? £80,000. That’s just £40,000 each and less than Littler earned from his six evening wins at the Premier League Darts this year, and just £10,000 more than Humphries made from his three wins.

But the World Cup of Darts is less about the money and more about the ability to be the best team in the world. It is also the most high-profile team darts event in the world and something that has created upsets and shone a light on lesser known stars.

So while England will be overwhelming favourites with Littler and Humphries (4/9), the likes of Wales (5/1), Scotland (12/1), Netherlands (14/1), Northern Ireland (16/1) and Belgium (25/1) will fancy their chances at grabbing the £80,000.

Four sides – India, Gibraltar, Bahrain and Malaysia – are priced at 1000/1.

Prize money

Total prize pot: £450,000

Winners – £80,000

Runners-Up – £50,000

Semi-Final Losers – £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers – £20,000

Last 16 Losers – £9,000

Second in Group – £5,000

Third in Group – £4,000

World Cup of Darts 2025: Full schedule

All times GMT

Thursday, June 12 – Group Stage

Opening matches – from 6pm

Friday, June 13 – Group Stage

Afternoon session – from 11am

Evening session – from 6pm

Saturday, June 14 – Second Round

Afternoon session – from 12pm

Evening session – from 6pm

Sunday, June 15 – Finals