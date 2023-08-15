Sarina Wiegman: Lionesses know Australia’s weaknesses at Women’s World Cup

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses take on Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday

England manager Sarina Wiegman insists the Lionesses have done their homework as they seek revenge against Australia and a place in the Women’s World Cup final.

The Matildas scored a shock 2-0 win over the European Champions in London four months ago and it remains the only defeat of Wiegman’s 37-game England reign.

But she believes that match – and further study of Australia at this tournament – have left them well equipped to upset the co-hosts in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

“That game gave us a lot of information so we learnt from that. It is good to have that experience and take that with us tomorrow,” said Wiegman.

“We have analysed Australia during the tournament so we are very well prepared for what they want to do. We are ready for it.”

Australia have never reached this far at a Women’s World Cup, while this is England’s third consecutive semi-final appearance at the quadrennial event.

But the Matildas have already beaten Olympic champions Canada and heavyweights France and can rely on full-throated backing at the 81,000-capacity Stadium Australia.

“I don’t think they are the underdog. They are playing at home, the stadium will be really full,” added Wiegman.

“There are two teams that are very strong and have grown into the tournament, so I think it is going to be very tight and very, very competitive.”

Wiegman is targeting a fourth successive major tournament final, having taken her native Netherlands to the brink of World Cup glory in 2019 and won the last two European Championships, with the Dutch in 2017 and the Lionesses last summer.

“It’s special to go so far in the tournament but when you are there, you really want to go to the final,” she said. “I feel privileged that we got this far and I really want to take the next step too.”

Australian media have attempted to draw on a long-standing enmity with England that runs deep in some sports, but Wiegman insists her team “don’t feel that rivalry that much”.

“There is a lot of rivalry in rugby and cricket – we just know it’s going to be a very competitive game. Lots of players from Australia also play in the Women’s Super League, so they know each other really well. Of course they want to beat us and we want to beat them.”

Chief among Australia’s threats will be striker Sam Kerr, who has terrorised English defences in three free-scoring and trophy-laden years at Chelsea.

“Of course she’s a threat. She’s a very good player. There’s lot of respect. But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance,” said Wiegman.

“Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan if she starts. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation.”