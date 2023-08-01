Wiegman must bring fear factor out of England at World Cup

England’s Lionesses are on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 at the Fifa Women’s World Cup but they’re not there yet, and today’s opponents China can be their undoing.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side are currently unbeaten in the tournament – which is being staged in Australia and New Zealand – after 1-0 victories against both Haiti and then Denmark and they are overwhelming favourites to beat China at noon today.

Having travelled Down Under without the likes of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, and losing Barcelona playmaker Keira Walsh for at least two games, though, it’s not necessarily a case of firing five goals past the Steel Roses and waltzing into the knockouts.

Should England top Group D, they’ll take on Nigeria in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. If they finish behind Denmark or China but still qualify, they’ll line up against Australia in the last 16 in Sydney.

A year on for Wiegman

Yesterday marked a year since England claimed the European Championships against Germany, and Wiegman’s record in major championships speaks for itself.

She took the job in 2020 having won the Euros in 2017 with the Netherlands and reaching the World Cup final with the same team in 2019.

The Dutchwoman is unbeaten in major tournaments with the Lionesses and has been known to be a tactical master of the game.

But we have seen shocks in this tournament; the dumping of New Zealand in the group stages came as a surprise to the co-hosts, Nigeria securing a last-16 spot ahead of Canada, and Colombia beating Germany on Sunday.

This World Cup has shown that blips can happen, and Wiegman will be conscious of China and their ability to stay in a match until the very final minute this afternoon.

The Lionesses needed a retaken Georgia Stanway penalty to beat a stubborn Haiti side and an absolute stunner from Lauren James to topple a defiant Denmark outfit.

Results matter more than goals scored but should this group somehow come down to goal difference, England could find themselves in a muddle.

And if in later stages of the tournament down in Australia and New Zealand they need penalties or a late score, their ability so far to convert chances into goals won’t offer too much confidence.

Must show ruthlessness

The mood around England at the moment seems to be one of stability; they’re winning so there’s little end of days worry but they’re not winning by the margins some expected.

That is, in part, down to the quality of the opposition; there have been two score lines of 6-0 in this competition, Norway and Germany achieved the feat, but nothing close to the 13-0 win by the eventual winners United States in 2019.

But they’ll be conscious of showing that they can grow into the tournament, otherwise the aura they earned from winning the Euros will hold little value going forwards.

Due to the segregated draw used in this World Cup – decided due to the two co-hosts being a fair distance apart – England will not leave the eastern coast of Australia between now and any potential final, unless they get dumped out.

So it’s a combination of Brisbane and Sydney awaiting England after today’s clash in Adelaide. But before they and Sarina Wiegman even think about progressing through the knockouts, they’ve got to be ruthless today against China.

And that’s no easy feat.