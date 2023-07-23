England’s striking problem: Lionesses must find killer instinct at Women’s World Cup

England only beat Haiti 1-0 in the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup opener

Given all the talk about bonus rows and collective bargaining agreements, England fans could have been forgiven for thinking that any problems with striking in the Lionesses’ camp at this Women’s World Cup would relate to industrial action.

Instead, however, it is their toothlessness in front of goal that has emerged as a concern, as highlighted in a laboured 1-0 win over Haiti, the second lowest ranked team at the tournament, in their opening game on Saturday.

England were fancied to steamroll the Caribbean minnows in Brisbane but did nothing of the sort. The European champions needed a Georgia Stanway penalty – and a retaken one, at that – to take the lead against Haiti and thereafter looked just as likely to concede as to score again.

On one hand, the match stats paint a flattering picture. Sarina Wiegman’s team had 75 per cent possession, 21 shots, of which 12 were on target, and generated 1.86 expected goals – a measure of the quality of chances that they created – just 0.18 conceded.

Yet they couldn’t translate that numerical dominance into a more emphatic scoreline. Lone striker Alessia Russo had six attempts on goal, five on target, yet England underperformed their expected goal difference by 0.86 – more than any other team so far at this Women’s World Cup.

Lack of cutting edge is not an entirely new phenomenon for this Lionesses side. They have not scored a goal in open play since the first half of their Finalissima win over Brazil in April – more than five and a half hours, or over seven if you count a behind-closed-doors friendly against Canada earlier this month.

As Euros-winning former England No9 Ellen White points out in her BBC Sport column, this should not be pinned on her successor Russo. She worked tirelessly to hold up play, run the channels and even help out in defence. No wonder if her efforts looked lacklustre when crosses reached her against Haiti.

At the European Championship, England were runaway top scorers with 22 in six games, threatening not just through White and Russo but also Beth Mead, who shared the golden boot, Ella Toone, Fran Kirby, Stanway and full-back Lucy Bronze. Half of the outfield players have changed and that fluency remains elusive for now.

There is no need to panic – yet. Those who recall last year’s golden summer will remember that England were unconvincing in winning their opening match with Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford. In their next game they hit eight against Norway and never looked back.

They also kept a clean sheet against Haiti, although that owed more to goalkeeper Mary Earps making several good saves than the solidity of the back four. Millie Bright looked rusty as she worked her way back from injury, while Leah Williamson’s assured presence was missed.

Next up are Denmark – buoyant after a late win against China – on Friday in Sydney, in a match that could decide who wins Group D. But the nature of the draw means there is little difference in finishing first or second. Either way will meet Australia or Canada in the last 16, with France or Germany potential opponents in the quarter-final and semi-final.

Wiegman has time to recalibrate England’s on-field collective action. But they will need to do so by the time they reach the knockout stage or hopes of adding the World Cup to their European crown will likely fade quickly.