Lionesses striker England not just making up the numbers in Fifa Women’s World Cup squad

England striker Bethany England has insisted that she isn’t just happy to be at the World Cup despite the Lionesses star not yet starting a game in Australia. (PA)

England striker Bethany England has insisted that she isn’t just happy to be at the World Cup despite the Lionesses star not yet starting a game in Australia.

England earned a recall from manager Sarina Wiegman after 11 months outside of the squad – a move from Chelsea to Tottenham is credited for aiding her inclusion in the squad.

And she could make her first start of the tournament today as England take on Colombia looking for a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Lionesses on the prowl

England scraped past Nigeria in their last-16 tie, beating the African nation on penalties.

“Ultimately Sarina [Wiegman] is the boss,” said 29-year-old England.

“I am here to be a part of the team – that is whether it is starting or as a substitute. I love playing football, I want to play as much football as I can at this tournament.

“If I get the minutes I will try and do everything I can when I am on the pitch, and even if I don’t [get on the pitch], I will be there to be the number one fan for the girls that are on the pitch.

“I wouldn’t say I am just happy to be here, I fought quite hard to get a place on that plane. I wouldn’t say it was just a case of luck.

“We have an opportunity where we can go and do great things at this tournament and we have got an excellent group of players.

“We have got some excellent forwards who have been scoring good goals as well. Competition is high, which is not a bad thing because it means there isn’t any complacency.

“All I can do is show up to training every day, push as hard as I can and if that requires that I get a start then great. And if it doesn’t, I am there for the girls no matter what.”

England’s path to potential World Cup trophy

Quarter-final: Colombia, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 12 August, 11:30am

Semi-Final: Australia or France, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 16 August, 11am

Final: Japan, Sweden, Spain or Netherlands, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 20 August, 11am

Where to watch the quarter-final

Read up on where to watch the last eight tie here. Here are some of those listed: