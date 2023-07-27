Bronze: England performances mean a lot but results mean more

England star Lucy Bronze has said winning is more important than scoring lots of goals ahead of the Lionesses’ second World Cup fixture.

England take on Denmark tomorrow in Sydney knowing a win will all but guarantee a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup.

The Lionesses beat a stubborn Haiti 1-0 in their opener after a number of friendlies without a win.

Lionesses ready to roar

“It’s not always about scoring seven goals,” said Bronze.

“You could go [through the entire] World Cup winning 1-0 all the time, or by drawing and then winning on penalties. Performances mean a lot to us but results are [more] important.

“The performances are there [from us] in games, from individuals and as a collective – it’s just being more ruthless and more clinical in front of goal.

“I don’t think people would talk as much about performances [versus] results then.”

England take on Denmark tomorrow before facing China next Tuesday, with the Lionesses hoping to top Group D and earn an easier tie in the last 16 – likely against Australia, Canada or Nigeria.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman said England had trained this week well having created 11 chances against Haiti but winning only with a Georgia Stanway penalty.

“We talked about coming into the final third, having the connections right, making the crosses at the right time and being in front of the goal at the right time – things like that,” said Wiegman.

The England manager also suggested she is willing to make changes to the starting XI, despite naming the same team throughout the entire Euro 2022 campaign.

“I want to make changes. What we do is approach every game, see who is fit and available and then make decisions on what we need to start with,” she added.