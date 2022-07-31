Player ratings: Lionesses ranked as England win Women’s Euro 2022

Mary Earps shone as England won their first ever Euro championship. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

England won their first Euro championship on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd at Wembley, but how did the Lionesses rank against Germany?

England starting XI

Mary Earps

A standout throughout the tournament, scrambled to save England in key moments. Very much a stalwart of the team’s success 9/10

Lucy Bronze

Saved her side on the line early on and brought an edge. Missed a headed chance in the first half but dogged performance on the big stage 7/10

Millie Bright

Brought intensity early on. Mistake allowing Germany through in early part of second half only real blemish 7/10

Leah Williamson

Captain was fantastic, composed, calm and a leader. Late clearances key in the latter moments of normal time – inspirational tenacity in the dying moments 8/10

Rachel Daly

Helped settle England early on in second half and was steady and solid thereon 7/10

Georgia Stanway

Had a fire about her but had to tread carefully due to early yellow card. Won fouls late on in normal time 7/10

Keira Walsh

Brilliant with the through ball, including a stunning assist for the Toone goal. Dominating performance in the midfield, great Euros overall 8/10

Beth Mead

Golden boot winner and player of tournament didn’t score but was a steady presence out wide 7/10

Fran Kirby

Had a great cross for chance and was stable throughout, not as creative as previously in tournament 6/10

Lauren Hemp

Lively in the first half and did well until subbed off in 120th minute, worked very hard throughout and a constant threat 8/10

Ellen White

Missed an early header but was good at applying pressure, replaced by Russo in second half. Ten major tournaments to her name 7/10

Substitutes

Ella Toone scored first goal with lovely dink, Chloe Kelly scored winner in extra time. Alessia Russo offered less than previous performances but still a solid cameo. Jill Scott brought much needed aggression in late stages while Alex Greenwood completed the sub line up as replacements starred again 9/10