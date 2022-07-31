Player ratings: Lionesses ranked as England win Women’s Euro 2022

Mary Earps shone as England won their first ever Euro championship.
England won their first Euro championship on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd at Wembley, but how did the Lionesses rank against Germany?

England starting XI

Mary Earps

A standout throughout the tournament, scrambled to save England in key moments. Very much a stalwart of the team’s success 9/10

Lucy Bronze

Saved her side on the line early on and brought an edge. Missed a headed chance in the first half but dogged performance on the big stage 7/10

Millie Bright

Brought intensity early on. Mistake allowing Germany through in early part of second half only real blemish 7/10

Leah Williamson

Captain was fantastic, composed, calm and a leader. Late clearances key in the latter moments of normal time – inspirational tenacity in the dying moments 8/10

Rachel Daly

Helped settle England early on in second half and was steady and solid thereon 7/10

Georgia Stanway

Had a fire about her but had to tread carefully due to early yellow card. Won fouls late on in normal time 7/10

Keira Walsh

Brilliant with the through ball, including a stunning assist for the Toone goal. Dominating performance in the midfield, great Euros overall 8/10

Beth Mead

Golden boot winner and player of tournament didn’t score but was a steady presence out wide 7/10

Fran Kirby

Had a great cross for chance and was stable throughout, not as creative as previously in tournament 6/10

Lauren Hemp

Lively in the first half and did well until subbed off in 120th minute, worked very hard throughout and a constant threat 8/10

Ellen White

Missed an early header but was good at applying pressure, replaced by Russo in second half. Ten major tournaments to her name 7/10

Substitutes

Ella Toone scored first goal with lovely dink, Chloe Kelly scored winner in extra time. Alessia Russo offered less than previous performances but still a solid cameo. Jill Scott brought much needed aggression in late stages while Alex Greenwood completed the sub line up as replacements starred again 9/10

