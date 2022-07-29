Nearly 23m Brits go on £2.4bn spending spree as the nation gets ready for the Women’s Euro final

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England celebrates with Alex Greenwood following the UEFA Women’s Euro England 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton

Nearly 23m Brits are expected to spend money celebrating England Women’s first appearance in a major football final since 2009.

The EURO final this Sunday is expected to generate an average spend per person of over £46.08 before, during and after the match with the top purchases being food delivery (62%), drinks delivery (48%) and sporting bets (35%), according to new research from open banking payments firm Trustly.

When asked where they’ll be making their match purchases, the most common responses were: the comfort of home (43%), the sofa (35%) or at a bar or pub (25%). But with home being the most popular location to watch the match, consumers are fearing online payment frustrations.

Ciaran O’Malley, VP Financial Services & Ecommerce at Trustly, said: “It’s a huge day for women’s football in England. The game has attracted a whole new audience which will see people celebrating with friends and family at home and in bars across the country and give a much-needed boost to the economy. But Brits don’t have much patience for a poor checkout experience and with fierce competition brands need to ensure fans have an easy way to pay.”

With 40% of people looking to spend more or about the same as they did when watching the Men’s EURO final last year, it is indicative of a seismic shift in the interest of the sport.

Combine that with the fact that 68% of women feel inspired by the team and nearly a fifth (18%) are now keen to take up football and other sports, then Sunday’s match represents a defining moment in the women’s game.

Charlotte Eriksson, Head of Strategy at Trustly, added: “It’s not just the economy that will get a boost. This tournament has changed the future direction of the sport as this group of brilliant women inspire the next generation of Bronzes, Meads and Russos.”

She added: “In fact, over 6m women have been inspired to take up football or other sports. People want to celebrate and share the Sunday’s experience together – and that means spending that bit more on food and drink to toast this potentially momentous sporting moment, at home or in a bar with friends and family.”