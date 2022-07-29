Nearly 23m Brits go on £2.4bn spending spree as the nation gets ready for the Women’s Euro final
Nearly 23m Brits are expected to spend money celebrating England Women’s first appearance in a major football final since 2009.
The EURO final this Sunday is expected to generate an average spend per person of over £46.08 before, during and after the match with the top purchases being food delivery (62%), drinks delivery (48%) and sporting bets (35%), according to new research from open banking payments firm Trustly.
When asked where they’ll be making their match purchases, the most common responses were: the comfort of home (43%), the sofa (35%) or at a bar or pub (25%). But with home being the most popular location to watch the match, consumers are fearing online payment frustrations.
Ciaran O’Malley, VP Financial Services & Ecommerce at Trustly, said: “It’s a huge day for women’s football in England. The game has attracted a whole new audience which will see people celebrating with friends and family at home and in bars across the country and give a much-needed boost to the economy. But Brits don’t have much patience for a poor checkout experience and with fierce competition brands need to ensure fans have an easy way to pay.”
With 40% of people looking to spend more or about the same as they did when watching the Men’s EURO final last year, it is indicative of a seismic shift in the interest of the sport.
Combine that with the fact that 68% of women feel inspired by the team and nearly a fifth (18%) are now keen to take up football and other sports, then Sunday’s match represents a defining moment in the women’s game.
Charlotte Eriksson, Head of Strategy at Trustly, added: “It’s not just the economy that will get a boost. This tournament has changed the future direction of the sport as this group of brilliant women inspire the next generation of Bronzes, Meads and Russos.”
She added: “In fact, over 6m women have been inspired to take up football or other sports. People want to celebrate and share the Sunday’s experience together – and that means spending that bit more on food and drink to toast this potentially momentous sporting moment, at home or in a bar with friends and family.”