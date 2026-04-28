Starmer blocks sleaze inquiry despite Tory and Labour pressure

Starmer has blocked a parliamentary inquiry. (Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer has won a vote to block a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite significant pressure from opposition parties and some Labour MPs.

Labour backbenchers voted down a Tory motion to launch a so-called “sleaze inquiry” by the Privileges Committee with the Prime Minister insisting that he was correct to say that “due process” was followed before the appointment.

The government won the vote by 335 votes to 223, a majority of 112.

Labour MPs were whipped to vote with the government on opposing the motion as Downing Street hoped it could draw a line under the Mandelson saga.

But the decision to show support for the Prime Minister was a reluctant one for some in his own MPs – 15 Labour MPs went against the three-line whip and voted for the Conservative-led motion, including Richard Burgon, Rebecca Long Bailey, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Andy McDonald and Brian Leishman.

‘Don’t join the cover-up’

The motion was brought forward by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch. It follows a series of parliamentary sessions that have raised questions over whether Starmer adhered to security vetting procedures when Mandelson was appointed to the key diplomatic post in Washington DC.

Badenoch told MPs that the committee should have the option of considering whether Starmer “told the truth” about procedures before appointing Mandelson.

Badenoch said: “The Prime Minister appointed Peter Mandelson before security vetting was completed, contrary to advice given on 11 November 2024 by the Cabinet Secretary. That is not due process. His own national security adviser described the process as ‘weirdly rushed’, and the Foreign Office was not properly consulted. That is not due process.

Read more Starmer to face vote over Peter Mandelson sleaze inquiry

“If he is truly a man of integrity, as some members claim, then an investigation should be welcomed.”

Tory representatives urged Labour counterparts to back them despite an order from No 10 to oppose the motion, with former Tory minister David Davis claiming they were “believing their own propaganda” that the party should be held to different standards.

Badenoch also said during the debate: “The public will remember whether MPs stood for accountability or participated in a cover-up.”

Starmer holds ground

Starmer has argued that an investigation would distract the government at a time where it is still figuring out the effects of the Iran war on the UK economy. He has also claimed that Robbins’ claims that “pressure” was applied on officials to push the appointment through was not unusual, adding that he did not ask officials to disregard security recommendations on Mandelson.

Cabinet Office official Cat Little said she believed due process around vetting for Mandelson was followed while former Foreign Office civil servant Philip Barton refused to answer when he was asked.

Several Labour MPs joined the Tories in calling for an inquiry. The list included figures from the left wing of the party, such as Apsana Begum and Nadia Whitome. Bell Ribeiro-Addy said Starmer should refer himself to the committee.

MPs for the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, Reform UK, the SNP and the DUP were also among those who backed the Tory motion, with opposition politicians calling for full transparency.