These are the best bottles of wine to buy for the warmer weather

These are the best bottles of wine to drink this spring

It’s almost May, a time that brings its own particular joys when it comes to seasonal food. It therefore offers an opportunity for different wines to take centre stage after winter’s more hefty warmers. Spring’s food, however, is notoriously tricky for wine pairing. Here is a quick guide to the best bottles of wine to pair with a host of spring classics.

The best bottles of wine for asparagus: Gruner Veltliner

I love asparagus but it’s a devil to pair. Sancerre is a fine choice, but Grüner’s high acidity and characteristic white pepper and green notes mirror asparagus’s flavours and complements its slight bitterness. Try Domane Wachau (Tesco, £13) to keep it fresh.

What to drink with rhubarb: Moscato d’Asti

If you are enjoying it in a crumble, then a lightly sparkling Moscato d’Asti, like the honeyed Cantine Volpi Moscato Piemonte (Majestic, £8) is ideal with its gentle sweetness balancing rhubarb’s tartness without dampening its aromatics.

What about spring cabbage? Verdicchio

This Italian grape’s subtle hints of bitter almond and bright acidity balance the delicate sweetness of the cabbage leaves. Fazi Battaglia Titulus Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Great Wine Company, £14.40) is a benchmark for quality when it comes to Verdicchio.

The best bottles of wine if you’re eating wild garlic: Pinot Grigio

I rarely recommend a PG as I am personally not a fan, but for once this wine’s neutrality comes into its own. With little flavour but a perky freshness it avoids clashing with pungent wild garlic and instead refreshes the palate. This may be the one and only time I am suggesting a bottle so make it a clean and bright Errazuriz Reserva Pinot Grigio from Chile (Ocado, £8.25).

The best bottles of wine to pair with lamb: Lebanese Red

Lamb and the Lebanon is a pairing love story. Their seductive, full-bodied red blends are superb. Chateau Oumsiyat’s Mijana, a blend of smoky spiced Syrah, Cinsault and Cabernet Sauvignon overdelivers at a bargain price (Waitrose, £10.50)

What wine should I pair with mackerel? Muscadet Sur Lie

More people should drink Muscadet, it’s a winner of a wine. If the fish is cooked simply, maybe with a dash of citrus, then the Muscadet’s bright salinity cuts through the oiliness of the fish and the gentle lees aging “sur lie”, such as in Domaine de la Tourmaline (Majestic, £12) adds a roundness to the wine that matches the fish’s richness.

Why you should drink Chablis with lemon sole

This is a classic pairing. Lemon sole is a mild white fish often best served with lemon or butter sauce (or both). An unoaked Chardonnay, like Louis Jadot Chablis (Ocado, £25.25) matches the fish’s delicacy as well as mirroring any lemon notes used in the cooking.

The best bottles of wine to drink with chocolate: Moscato D’Asti

For those with self-control and easter eggs and hot cross buns still in the cupboard. The Moscato D’Asti is again the bottle to pull from the fridge with its refined subtle sweetness and spice for the buns and effervescence to cleanse the chocolate’s creaminess.