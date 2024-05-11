Delicious Orie has tasted defeat but is eyeing sweet success at Paris 2024 Olympics

Orie is aiming for heavyweight boxing success at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB heavyweight boxing hope Delicious Orie has a simple message for his doubters: judge me at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Orie, 26, is a Commonwealth and European Games champion but a run of three consecutive defeats at the start of 2024 has led some to reconsider his Olympic medal prospects.

Moscow-born Orie is bidding to emulate his idol Anthony Joshua with super heavyweight gold this summer.

Joshua is 4-0 since his much-publicised double defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and all eyes are now on Orie to see how he bounces back from tough times.

“With the game that I’m in, it’s relatively common to lose,” said Orie. “You get into some bouts and it’s just not your day, or the judging doesn’t go your way, or the opponent is really good at that time.

“For me, it’s all about picking up that experience. I had a similar experience of defeat last year before the European Games. It’s something I’m able to learn from.”

It wasn’t in the plan to blot his amateur record at the start of a seismic year, but Orie is looking at the bigger picture and asks that people reserve judgment for after the Games.

“The key is being able to keep grounded,” said Orie, who benefits from monthly vouchers from Aldi for his all-important food shop, an initiative that has supported 1,000 athletes in the past four years.

“Win, lose, it doesn’t really matter, it’s about being able to perform when it really matters and give everything when it matters, and for me, that’s the Olympics.

“These are blessings in disguise. I come out of those losses thinking: ‘huge lesson, what are we going to do differently in the next fight?’

“It’s important I learn from my mistakes behind the scenes before the whole world is watching.”

The discourse over a defeat can often be overblown to the extent that a boxer’s stock can plummet overnight.

Orie takes a different view of the odd reverse and is preaching patience, even if some corners of boxing social media are less inclined to afford him that privilege.

“It’s very common [that people are quick to jump on a defeat] and it’s something that now I’m starting to accept,” he said.

“You get football teams that lose all the time but they’re still great football teams.

“Muhammad Ali has lost, and Mike Tyson has lost. I think society teaches you that failure is a bad thing and that if you fail, that’s it, that’s the end of you. But really, it’s the only way you’re able to get better.

“In school if you fail, you can’t do this, or you have to retake that. I just embrace it. These little failures are the reason I’ve qualified for the Olympics and will be representing Great Britain.”

The omens are good for Orie in Paris – every British super heavyweight boxer that has competed at the Olympic Games has won a medal.

But he has loftier ambitions and remains steadfast in his plan to win Olympic gold, turn professional immediately after and start the road to becoming world champion.

“I’m up against world-class operators who are very experienced,” said Orie.

“To be honest, it’s not new to me. I started boxing at 18 and starting late, you feel like you’re always chasing, you’re always the underdog.

“I’m not in unfamiliar territory, I know that it’s going to be difficult and I’m aware of that. People want to test you until you break – that’s just sport.”

