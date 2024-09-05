Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by partner

Rebecca Cheptegei (front) suffered 80 per cent burns and organ failure after being set on fire

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died from injuries sustained when she was set on fire by her partner after an argument.

The 33-year-old distance runner, who competed at the Paris Olympics, passed away in hospital in Kenya four days after the attack by Dickson Ndiema last weekend.

Cheptegei suffered 80 per cent burns and died after all of her organs failed, a spokesman at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret said.

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the attack “a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete”.

The Uganda Athletics Federation paid tribute to Cheptegei on X, writing: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence.

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said that Cheptegei’s partner Ndiema bought a jerry can of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement on Sunday.

Ndiema was also burned and is being treated at the same hospital for 30 per cent burns, but is said to be “improving and stable”.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centres.

A report filed by the local chief states that the two were heard fighting over the land where her house was built before the attack.