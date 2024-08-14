NBA and Paris 2024 star Kevin Durant takes minority stake in PSG

Phoenix Suns NBA player and Team USA gold medallist at Paris 2024 Kevin Durant has invested in Ligue 1 football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 35-year-old – formerly of Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets – has reportedly purchased a “single digit millions” shareholding in the Arctos Sports Partners stake of the Parisian club.

Arctos Sports Partners bought a 12.5 per cent stake in PSG in 2023, valuing the Ligue 1 champions at over $4bn (£3.1bn).

An official announcement is expected this week and it will see PSG join a sports investment portfolio under Durant’s Boardroom Sports Holdings, where he also has a stake in MLS franchise Philadelphia Union.

Durant joined the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum in willing gold for Team USA at the Paris2024 Olympic Games.

And the four-time Olympic gold medallist Durant joins North American celebrities such as former NFL star Tom Brady and actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in investing in European sports clubs – Brady has a small stake in Birmingham City with McElhenney and Reynolds owning Wrexham.

Once announced the investment will put PSG in a strong position strategically given Durant’s profile in the USA and the nation’s upcoming Fifa World Cup and Fifa Club World Cup competitions in 2026 and 2025 respectively.

Qatar Sports Investments have been the majority owners of PSG for over a decade now. The group hold 87.5 per cent of the club’s shares since their takeover in 2011.

Arctos Partners, with Durant involved, owns the remaining 12.5 per cent.