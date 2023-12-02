Who owns Paris Saint-Germain now? How much did Qatar Sports Investments pay Colony Capital in 2011?

Who are the current owners of Paris Saint-Germain?

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), owns Paris Saint-Germain, who are widely known as PSG.

The chairman of QSI is Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also PSG’s president.

The QIA was established by the Emir of Qatar, Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, in 2005.

QSI also owns a 22 per cent stake in Portuguese top division club SC Braga. The fund has shown interest in buying a stake in Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

What is the breakdown of the ownership?

QSI currently owns 100 per cent of PSG.

Arctos Sports Partners, which owns a stake in Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, has held talks about buying a minority share in QSI.

Who are the directors and CEO of PSG?

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is PSG’s president, chairman and chief executive.

As well as being the chairman of QSI, he is the chairman of the BeIn Media Group, one of the biggest sports broadcasters in the world.

He is a director of the QIA alongside key government officials such as Qatari minister of finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

He is also on the executive committe of Uefa and became chairman of the European Clubs Association after PSG refused an invitation to join the failed European Super League.

The club’s chief revenue officer is Englishman Marc Armstrong while Victoriano Melero is the club’s general secretary.

What is QSI’s net worth?

QSI’s exact net worth is unknown, but PSG are valued at around €4bn. QSI also owns the stake in Braga and the Premier Padel tour.

The Qatar Investment Authority’s asset valuation amounts to around $450bn.

When did QSI buy PSG and who was the previous owner?

QSI bought PSG from American owners Colony Capital, who originally kept a 30 per cent stake, in 2011.

The Qatari investors bought out Colony Capital’s remaining shares a year later.

PSG’s total sale valuation in 2012 was estimated at $131m.

The current owners are reportedly targeting a valuation of more than $4bn in talks with investors.

What is QSI’s record as Liverpool owner?

PSG’s new owners have become synonymous with splashing millions of euros on some of the world’s best footballers.

The transfer of Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 remains the world transfer record at £200m. Neymar moved to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in summer 2023.

All-time great Lionel Messi left the club last summer for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, while French star Kylian Mbappe remains at the club.

Although PSG have won France’s Ligue 1 nine times since 2013, the French giants have failed to win the Champions League.

PSG’s state ownership model has been criticised by several parties, including LaLiga president Javier Tebas and human rights group Amnesty International UK, who accused Qatar ownership of ‘sportswashing’.