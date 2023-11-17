Paris Saint-Germain chief: Minority sale can ‘take business to next level’

PSG are in talks to sell a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs believe the sale of a minority stake in the club, most likely to US private equity firm Arctos Sports Partners, can “take the business to the next level”.

Serial French champions PSG are close to finalising a deal for external investment that would value them at more than €4bn (£3.2bn).

Arctos, which this week announced a minority investment in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, is understood to be leading the race, although there is said to be interest from Asia too.

PSG are set to announce record revenues for last season of around €800m (£644m), having grown their commercial income 20-fold since a 2011 takeover by Qatar Sport Investments.

Chief revenue officer Marc Armstrong said investment could also help the club to grow its revenue in North America, which is set to host the next men’s World Cup in 2026.

“I think it’s just about bringing our business to the next level, especially in key markets like the US,” Armstrong said.

“These people have a history of investing in sports franchises, have great people within their company and advisory board and we think we can work together to take the business to the next level.

“It also helps establish the value. That’s not why we did it but it’s a nice point to prove; it’s not just a number on a page when someone says we’re worth north of 4bn.

“There are people prepared to invest at that level that shows we are worth that kind of money. But really it’s about taking the business to the next level.”

PSG have just opened a state of the art new training centre in Poissy, are keen to acquire minority stakes in other clubs — including in the Premier League — and hope to redevelop their Parc des Princes stadium.

The size of the stake and whether the new investors will have a seat on the board are yet to be determined but QSI is not looking for an exit, Armstrong added.

“It’s definitely a minority stake,” he said. “There is no interest in selling the club and the leadership are more committed than ever and you see that in the Poissy investment and we’re prepared to spend on the stadium.”