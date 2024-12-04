Sumo coming to London and Royal Albert Hall for second time in 1,500 years

Elite Sumo wrestling will return to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 1991 as the Japanese sport ventures away from its founding shores for just the second time in 1,500 years.

The iconic London venue will be transformed to host an official basho as part of the Grand Sumo Tournament next October.

It continues a tradition of only holding an elite five-day tournament at the famous music hall, which has also hosted the likes of tennis and boxing in the past.

The sport is 1,500 years old and has only once left Japan before in this context, for a similar tournament in west London in 1991.

Historic Sumo

“The Grand Sumo Tournament promises to be a ground-breaking showcase of Sumo’s athleticism and tradition, with a full complement of Makuuchi rikishi (wrestlers), from Japan’s top level Sumo division, competing in front of a live audience across five days to win the coveted title of grand champion,” a statement read.

“That historic event [in 1991], broadcast live to millions across the UK and witnessed in person by sold-out crowds, became an unforgettable milestone in Sumo’s storied legacy.”

“Now, more than three decades later, the first-rate wrestlers of Japan’s Sumo Association will write a new chapter in history as they return to the historic London venue for another thrilling competition.”

The tournament in 1991 was broadcast to millions. The 1991 Sumo tournament at the Royal Albert Hall. This level of Sumo last left Japan in 1991 The Royal Albert Hall hosted the best in the world in the 1990s.

Yokozuna Hokutoumi, chairman of the Japan Sumo Association and winner of the 1991 tournament, said: “I will be making every effort to convey to the people of London the appeal of Sumo, an ancient traditional Japanese culture, and to ensure that everyone enjoys the event to their heart’s content. I look forward to meeting many of you there.”

Added Royal Albert Hall chief executive James Ainscough OBE: “It’s a true honour for the Royal Albert Hall to be the only venue to ever host a Sumo basho outside Japan. This will be a historic occasion, and an incredible week of sport, athleticism, and culture.

“We can’t wait to share the rich heritage of this ancient sport with the British public, 34 years after we last hosted it.”



