Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe transfer dashed after U-turn over Paris Saint-Germain future

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain in a blow to Real Madrid’s hopes of a transfer

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain have reached agreement for him to stay at the club this season, in a move that appears to rule out a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been reintegrated into the PSG first team after peace talks over the weekend resolved a stand-off between the French champions and their star player.

The 24-year-old had threatened to run down the remaining year of his contract and leave for free next summer, prompting furious PSG chiefs to put him up for sale immediately.

But Mbappe agreed to commit to the team in negotiations on Saturday and there is optimism that he will extend his contract until 2025, ensuring a fee if he leaves in 12 months’ time.

“Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG – Lorient game, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning,” the club said.

Mbappe rejected a world record £259m transfer to Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal last month, having set his heart on a move to Real Madrid, who failed in a bid to sign him last year.

The Spanish capital remains his most likely next destination but that switch seems set to have to wait for another season following his U-turn.

Mbappe only signed a blockbuster new two-year contract last summer, which the club believed he had agreed to extend for a third season until 2025.

His climbdown is being seen in Paris as a victory for PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi holding his nerve in what has been a summer of upheaval.

The club saw Lionel Messi depart for Inter Miami and are likely to offload Neymar before the end of the transfer window as they look to refresh under new coach Luis Enrique.

PSG have made 10 signings including winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich, both France internationals.

The Qatar-owned club have also opened a new state-of-the-art training centre and are in talks with US private equity house Arctos over a minority investment.

PSG drew their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season 0-0 at Lorient on Saturday evening.