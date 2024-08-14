How Samsung, Pampers and NBC struck gold at Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics marked a cultural shift in how brands connect with global audiences, with the games being dubbed the “TikTok Olympics” due to many sponsors’ digital-first approach.

The Paris 2024 Olympics marked a cultural shift in how brands connect with global audiences, with the games being dubbed the “TikTok Olympics” due to many sponsors’ digital-first approach.

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledges an ageing fanbase—the average age has risen by approximately 10 years in just a decade—the need to captivate younger consumers has never been more pressing.

This urgency has driven brands to rethink their strategies, moving towards innovative campaigns that blend cultural relevance, human stories, and digital engagement.

Olympics selfies with Samsung

Samsung emerged as one of the most prominent brands at the Paris 2024 Games, successfully capitalising on the event’s global reach. Through their “Team Samsung Galaxy” initiative, the brand not only highlighted the talents of both debut and returning athletes but also bridged the gap between the online and offline experiences.

Their clever use of “victory selfies” taken on their latest flip smartphone, which was gifted to all 17,000 competitors, ensured that the product became a focal point in the games’ digital narrative. These images significantly boosted sales for Samsung’s foldable phone, with a notable 23 per cent increase following key victories by Team GB athletes.

The campaign’s success underscored the power of integrating product placement with real-time social media amplification, setting a new benchmark for how to activate Olympic sponsorship rights.

Pampers in Paris

Relaxed IOC rules at Paris 2024 also allowed for more direct, unfiltered athlete-to-fan interactions – a move that brands were quick to leverage. Pampers, in particular, made a lasting impact by partnering with track and field star Allyson Felix to highlight the first-ever Olympic Village nursery.

This collaboration was a powerful statement on the compatibility of motherhood and athletic excellence. The nursery’s presence addressed a long-overlooked need and aligned perfectly with Pampers’ brand values.

Felix’s personal story, coupled with Pampers’ commitment, resonated deeply with audiences, especially considering Felix’s previous conflicts with Nike after becoming a mother.

Olympic Nursery Experience.



Shoutout to Allyson Felix man pic.twitter.com/rd1AiP0TLL — Kads (@kadeen__) July 28, 2024 First hand experience

NBC x Snoop x Olympics

NBC, the official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Olympics, also adapted to the changing media landscape by betting big on pop culture. Snoop Dogg’s role as a special correspondent added a layer of entertainment that was unexpected and highly engaging.

His spontaneous dance moves at gymnastics events, pre-filmed clips with Michael Phelps, and humorous commentary on events like badminton and rugby went viral across social media platforms. The decision to integrate Snoop Dogg paid off handsomely, with the network averaging 34m viewers across its platforms in the five days following the opening ceremony—an increase of 15m from the Tokyo Games.

This strategic move highlighted the growing importance of cultural relevance and entertainment in capturing audience attention, even for a traditional broadcaster like NBC.

LA28 we ready!!! Closing ceremony vibes wit @drdre yall 🇺🇸🇫🇷💯👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/sxLnlRq00Z — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 12, 2024 Snoop

The Paris 2024 Olympics have shown that the future of brand sponsorship lies in digital innovation and cultural resonance. As brands like Samsung, Pampers, and NBC have demonstrated, success at the Olympics now hinges on the ability to create meaningful, shareable experiences that transcend the boundaries of traditional media.

With the 2028 Games on the horizon, it will be fascinating to see how these trends evolve, what new technologies emerge to shape the next generation of Olympic partnerships and how open the IOC will be to embrace them.