Great Britain match Tokyo Paralympics medal haul but down on Rio

Late success for Great Britain saw Paralympics GB match their medal haul from Tokyo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Britain will bring home a total of 124 medals (49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze) with the number of gold and silver medals up on the Japanese Games but bronzes down.

Paralympics GB, though, were over 20 medals overall and 15 gold medals away from their Rio haul, which was their best this century.

But the success means Great Britain concluded the Paralympics, held in France across the last two weeks, continuing their solid form of finishing second in the medal table in every games since 2000 except London 2012, where they were third.

National Lottery and Government funding through UK Sport is key to the success of British athletes at the Paralympics.

How do Paris 2024 Paralympics compare?