Great Britain match Tokyo Paralympics medal haul but down on Rio

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Late success for Great Britain saw Paralympics GB match their medal haul from Tokyo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Britain will bring home a total of 124 medals (49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze) with the number of gold and silver medals up on the Japanese Games but bronzes down.

Paralympics GB, though, were over 20 medals overall and 15 gold medals away from their Rio haul, which was their best this century.

But the success means Great Britain concluded the Paralympics, held in France across the last two weeks, continuing their solid form of finishing second in the medal table in every games since 2000 except London 2012, where they were third.

National Lottery and Government funding through UK Sport is key to the success of British athletes at the Paralympics.

How do Paris 2024 Paralympics compare?

GamesGoldSilverBronzeTotalMedal Table
1984 Stoke Mandeville/New York1071121123312
1988 Seoul6565541843
1992 Barcelona/Madrid4251451383
1996 Atlanta3942411224
2000 Sydney4143471312
2004 Athens353029942
2008 Beijing4229311022
2012 London3443431203
2016 Rio de Janeiro6439441472
2020 Tokyo4138451242
2024 Paris4944311242
Medal table

