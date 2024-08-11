Paris 2024: Team GB win more medals than Tokyo but down on golds

Team GB have won all of the medals they are able to win at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After two weeks of competition there is no more Great Britain can do.

Team GB have won all of the medals they are able to win at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After two weeks of competition there is no more Great Britain can do.

So how does their Olympics stack up against other recent Games?

Number of medals

With Emily Campbell’s bronze medal in weightlifting on Sunday, Team GB secured their 65th medal of the game.

That number matches the amount Team GB won at London 2012 and beats Tokyo by one, but it is down on Rio, where Great Britain won 67 medals.

The number of 65 ensures that Team GB finished within UK Sport’s (wide) target of 50-70, and towards the upper end of that estimate.

And it continues an impressive run of medal success at successive Olympic Games. In Atlanta in 1996 the team came home with 15 medals, but they’ve broken the 50 medal barrier in every Games since Beijing.

Gold slump

But it is not good news for Team GB, who have taken their lowest gold medal haul since Athens 2004.

In the French capital Great Britain have won 14 gold medals, down on 22 in Tokyo, 27 in Rio, 29 in London and 19 in Beijing.

There have been numerous close calls where British athletes have lost out on gold.

Table position

Team GB will finish Paris 2024 in their lowest medal table spot since Athens 2004.

They do have more medals than France, Australia and Japan above them but it is gold medals that decide the order and Team GB have slumped in that aspect.

Games Table Pos Gold Silver Bronze Total Paris 6* 14 22 29 65 Tokyo 4 22 20 22 64 Rio 2 27 23 17 67 London 3 29 18 18 65 Beijing 4 19 13 19 51 Athens 10 9 9 12 30 Sydney 10 11 10 7 28 Atlanta 36 1 8 6 15 The last eight Games