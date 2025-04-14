Vodafone axe Emma Raducanu from £3m-per-year deal, reports

British tennis player Emma Raducanu has reportedly been axed from her £3m-per-year partnership with telecoms giant Vodafone.

She had signed the deal in 2021 after becoming the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win one of the four major tennis grand slams.

Having claimed victory over Leylah Fernandez at Flushing Meadows at just 18 saw her catapulted into international sporting fame.

Her cultural background saw her broadcast in Mandarin on Chinese social media platform Weibo, and head to Romania to play tour matches.

The likes of Tiffany, British Airways, Nike and Evian also joined the long list of recognisable brands with associations to the Brit.

The Mail, however, reports that the tele giant has ended its partnership with Raducanu, adding that the 22-year-old “was demanding too much money”.

Vodafone representatives did not respond to City AM’s request for comment while efforts were made to contact representatives of Raducanu.

Raducanu has an estimated net worth of £10m, despite making less than $750,000 in prize money in 2024 – her total tour takings amount to just shy of $5m.

Raducanu worth the spend

Sean Connell, editor at The Sponsor, says Raducanu’s value remains strong despite poor performances on the court.

“She has a global, highly engaged following that has stuck with her through injury and setbacks,” he tells City AM. “This is a testament to her authenticity and the strength of her personal brand which shows that her fan’s loyalty isn’t driven by trophies alone.”

Connell added that Raducanu’s work on food poverty and her cross-cultural resonance are key assets for those looking to sponsor athletes.

“Walking away now could prove to be a short-sighted move by Vodafone. Raducanu is right to command a premium, not because of recent results, but because of everything else she represents. Brands that look beyond performance alone and consider the full picture of reputation, relevance, and purpose will see just how much value she still brings.”