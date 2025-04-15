Derby, Bourbon and Gatsby: Louisville’s Triple Crown

With the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby taking place this May and the 100th anniversary of the publication of The Great Gatsby, now is the time to visit vibrant Louisville

THERE’s a particular kind of energy that buzzes through Louisville in spring. It’s part old-money elegance, part bourbon-infused swagger. And this year, there’s a distinct whiff of 1920’s glamour in the air. Why? Because Louisville isn’t just hosting the 151st Kentucky Derby — it’s also toasting 100 years of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s booze- drenched American dream that has more than city a few threads leading back to Bourbon City.



Let’s start with the Kentucky Derby.

The “most exciting two minutes in sports” might sound like marketing-speak, but when the gates fly open at Churchill Downs, and the thundering hooves of three-year-old thoroughbreds charge the track, you get it. It’s not just a race, it’s a ritual.



Top hats, floral dresses, and more mint juleps than are strictly necessary. But Louisville doesn’t do one-day spectacles. The Derby is the crescendo of a multi-week cultural blowout, the Kentucky Derby Festival, which feels like a love letter to springtime hedonism. It kicks off with Thunder Over Louisville, a firework-and-airshow extravaganza that could make the Fourth of July blush, and rolls through marathons, steamboat races, hot air balloons, and enough street food to sink a paddle steamer.



Between parties, I make a pilgrimage to the Kentucky Derby Museum — think of it as Churchill Downs’ elegant archive — where you can watch vintage race footage on wraparound screens and sip juleps while debating which horse had the best silk design. Then it’s bourbon time.



Louisville wears its bourbon credentials like a Rolex on Derby Day — flashy but well earned. At Angel’s Envy, a copper cathedral of distillation, you can nose a bourbon finished in port barrels that smells like Christmas in a cigar lounge. At Old Forester, where they’ve been doing this since 1870, there’s a gravitas that’s hard to fake. They take you into the barrel char room. Flames, smoke, wood — the good stuff.



And then there’s Muhammad Ali. You can’t walk five blocks in Louisville without running into The Greatest, whose boyhood home is here. The Ali Center is part museum, part shrine: fists, footwork, and fierce political conviction laid bare in galleries that pack a punch.



A place where a boxer and a jazz-age bride can both be local legends

Let’s not forget The Great Gatsby. Fitzgerald’s classic turns 100 this year, and Louisville, where Daisy Buchanan was born, and where Fitzgerald himself spent some time getting gloriously distracted at the Seelbach Hotel, is leaning all the way in. The Seelbach’s newly refurbished Gatsby Suite is peak Jazz Age, all velvet, gold accents, and the ghosts of a martini.



On Derby Week’s opening night, Churchill Downs is throwing a full-blown Gatsby gala. Think flappers, jazz trios, and bourbon cocktails served with the kind of theatrical flair Gatsby himself would admire. It’s a reminder that while this city’s steeped in history, it knows how to throw one hell of a modern party.



Louisville doesn’t pretend to be New York or New Orleans. But it’s a city with soul. A place where a heavyweight boxer and a jazz-age bride can both be local legends. Where the past isn’t just preserved – it’s poured into a glass, stirred with ice, and handed to you with a nod.

If you go:



Book early for Derby Week. Pack linen. Drink bourbon.

More at www.bourboncity.co.uk