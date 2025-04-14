Chelsea spend £60m on agents’ fees in year, Premier League hits £400m

Chelsea has spent £60m on agents’ fees since February last year, the Football Association has revealed.

The Blues are nearly £10m clear of Manchester City (£52m) and £27m clear of Manchester United in third.

The 20 Premier League clubs, in total, spent a whopping £409m on agents between 2 February 2024 and 3 February 2025 – which includes the summer window before the 2024-25 season started and the recent January window, but could also involve transactions that were entered before the first date.

The FA Football Agent Regulations state that the FA must publish a list of the total payments made to football agents by clubs in the football pyramid.

Chelsea splashed the cash last summer, though a Uefa report states that the five years prior to 2024 saw the Premier League club spend £1.7bn. The report, released in March, found the Stamford Bridge team – owned by a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly – is the most expensive ever assembled.

Before the 2024-25 season the club spent money on the likes of winger Pedro Neto, striker Joao Felix (now on loan), midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, amongst others.

In January the club recalled four loans and did not buy a player.

Chelsea vs the rest

The £409m spent on agents’ fees in the last 12 months in the Premier League compared to £63m in the Championship, £7.6m in League One and £2.7m in League Two. The National League system did not hit £1m.

The Women’s Super League saw over £2m spent. Chelsea were top of spending with £623,000 while Manchester City were second with less than half that figure.

In the Premier League Aston Villa and Newcastle United followed the three aforementioned clubs to complete the top five, while the three promoted clubs Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester City were joined by Everton and Crystal Palace in the bottom five.

Championship club Leeds United spent £18m with the next highest club Burnley, on £5.3m.

Further down the pyramid only Huddersfield Town topped £1m in League One – Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City were both below £100,000 – and Fleetwood Town topped League Two with £284,000.

But in the National League York City, Southend and Forest Green Rovers all topped £100,000m while Aldershot Town spent just £286.