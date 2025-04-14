Real Madrid captain Modric invests in Championship side Swansea City

Real Madrid captain and former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric has purchased a minority stake in Championship club Swansea City.

The investment will see the Croatian midfielder join the ownership group at the club based in South Wales.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” Modric said. “Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level.

“Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club.

“My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

Former Premier League club Swansea, whose manager Alan Sheehan has been in post for a month, are in the Championship, and will be joined in England’s second tier next season by Birmingham City – whose ownership consortium that includes NFL legend Tom Brady saw them promoted from League One last week.

Luka in for the Swans

Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen previously held over 75 per cent of the clubs shares, with British businessman Nigel Morris and the Swansea City Supporters Society Ltd also part of the ownership group. Modric will join as a minority investor.

It is part of a growing trend with active footballers investing in sports teams.

Modric’s teammate Frenchman Kylian Mbappe recently bought into SailGP and football, while footballers further afield are following a similar investment path.

It comes at an exciting time for Welsh sports investment with Major League Cricket team Washington Freedom’s owners buying 50 per cent of Glamorgan’s Welsh Fire Hundred team. That said, Cardiff Rugby – the URC club based at the iconic Cardiff Arms Park – recently went into administration and have been taken over by the sport’s governing body.

Chief executive Tom Gorringe said “I am excited that Luka has come on board as an investor and co-owner. There is no better role model in the game for our players, from the academy right through to the first team.

“His endorsement of our ambition and willingness to support us on our journey will be instrumental as we aim to continue to improve our results on and off the pitch. In our conversations, he has demonstrated his passion for the club, his knowledge of how we are performing, and a genuine passion to help us improve.

“I am really looking forward to working with him more closely to drive us forward.”