Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid make progress in transfer talks

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid moved a step closer on Tuesday with talks progressing between the club and the Brit.

The 26-year-old, who has made over 300 appearances for the Anfield club, will be without a club should he reach the end of his contract this summer. He has reportedly not pursued a new deal with the Reds, who are top of the Premier League.

There is no guarantee that Alexander-Arnold will be gracing the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium pitch next season but talks have progressed.

The so-called “Mbappe tax law” – in which new residents to Spain who establish their tax residence in Madrid can see a reduction in their owed monies to the government’s treasury – will be part of the process and could slow down any deal.

Alexander-Arnold one of three?

But an official contract proposal has reportedly been sent by Real Madrid to both Alexander-Arnold and his team, after a year of rumours surrounding the potential transfer.

The loss of Alexander-Arnold could be the first in a series of three major departures for Liverpool.

Arne Slot could see Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk leave the club despite his Reds being on course to win the Premier League under his first season in charge.

The future of Salah remains uncertain with his deal set to expire in the summer. The 31-year-old Egyptian is one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk, 33, joined the reds from Southampton in 2018 and has played over 200 games for the Anfield club.

The trio all leaving in one summer would leave Liverpool looking for a major rebuild, with all three players having seen the club win both the Premier League and the Champions League during their time on Merseyside.

It has meant Liverpool have made Newcastle United and Sweden international striker Alexander Isak their top signing priority for the summer transfer window.